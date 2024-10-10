October 12, 2024

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

San Bernardino Valley College Receives Approval for First-Ever Bachelor’s Degree in Water Resources Management

2 min read
2 days ago Community News

San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC) faculty and administrators meet with California Community Colleges (CCC) and San Bernardino Community College District (SBCCD) leadership during the historic CCC Board of Governors meeting at San Bernardino Valley College on September 23, 2024.

San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC) is proud to announce the official approval of its new bachelor’s degree in water resources management, a landmark achievement for the college and the community. The California Community Colleges (CCC) Board of Governors granted the approval during their historic, first-ever meeting at SBVC on September 23, marking a significant milestone for the institution and its students.

“We are thrilled to receive approval for this groundbreaking program,” said SBVC President Dr. Gilbert Contreras. “This degree will not only equip our students with the specialized knowledge and skills required in the water resources management field, but it will also position SBVC as a leader in addressing critical workforce needs in our region. By offering this degree, we are opening doors to high-wage, in-demand careers that will benefit both our students and our community.”

The bachelor’s degree in water resources management is designed to prepare students for leadership roles in the vital and evolving field of water management. Focusing on sustainable practices and advanced technologies, the program will address the growing demand for skilled professionals who can tackle complex challenges related to water supply, quality, and infrastructure.

“This program is a testament to SBVC’s commitment to educational excellence and community impact,” said Melita Caldwell-Betties, chair of the water supply technology program at SBVC. “Water is one of our most precious resources, and this degree will give students the expertise needed to make a difference. We are excited to launch this program and support our students in becoming future leaders in this critical field.”

The program’s approval comes at a crucial time for the water industry, which faces significant challenges due to an aging workforce and a looming wave of retirements. According to a recent SBVC regional labor market analysis, over 30% of water industry employees in the Inland Empire are expected to retire within the next 10 years. The new bachelor’s degree program will play a pivotal role in addressing the regional skills gap and providing trained professionals to fill these positions. The Inland Empire is one of the top regions in the nation for water-related careers, offering high salaries and strong demand for qualified candidates.

Graduates of the program will be prepared for a variety of high-demand roles, including:

  • Leadership positions in water supply utilities
  • Water and wastewater treatment plant management
  • Regulatory agency positions focused on water quality and environmental protection
  • Groundwater and conservation district leadership
  • Watershed and river basin authority management

SBVC is hoping to begin enrolling students in this innovative new degree program by Fall 2026.

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

City of San Bernardino Begins Renovation of Guadalupe Field at Sal Saavedra Park

2 days ago Community News
3 min read

The CIELO Fund Celebrates Raising $2 Million for Inland Empire’s Latino Community

2 days ago Community News
2 min read

Redlands East Valley High School Music Program Takes Over Europe Through the Ambassadors of Music European Tour of 2024

2 days ago Community News

You may have missed

2 min read

Letter to the Editor: Proven Leadership vs. Empty Promises – Why David Smith is the Clear Choice for EVWD

2 days ago Guest Op-ed*
2 min read

City of San Bernardino Begins Renovation of Guadalupe Field at Sal Saavedra Park

2 days ago Community News
3 min read

The CIELO Fund Celebrates Raising $2 Million for Inland Empire’s Latino Community

2 days ago Community News
2 min read

Redlands East Valley High School Music Program Takes Over Europe Through the Ambassadors of Music European Tour of 2024

2 days ago Community News

Subscribe

To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive our Weekly Wrap of top stories, each week.

 

Thank you for the support!

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Colton Courier - El Chicano - Rialto Record