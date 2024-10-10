San Bernardino Valley College Receives Approval for First-Ever Bachelor’s Degree in Water Resources Management

San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC) is proud to announce the official approval of its new bachelor’s degree in water resources management, a landmark achievement for the college and the community. The California Community Colleges (CCC) Board of Governors granted the approval during their historic, first-ever meeting at SBVC on September 23, marking a significant milestone for the institution and its students.

“We are thrilled to receive approval for this groundbreaking program,” said SBVC President Dr. Gilbert Contreras. “This degree will not only equip our students with the specialized knowledge and skills required in the water resources management field, but it will also position SBVC as a leader in addressing critical workforce needs in our region. By offering this degree, we are opening doors to high-wage, in-demand careers that will benefit both our students and our community.”

The bachelor’s degree in water resources management is designed to prepare students for leadership roles in the vital and evolving field of water management. Focusing on sustainable practices and advanced technologies, the program will address the growing demand for skilled professionals who can tackle complex challenges related to water supply, quality, and infrastructure.

“This program is a testament to SBVC’s commitment to educational excellence and community impact,” said Melita Caldwell-Betties, chair of the water supply technology program at SBVC. “Water is one of our most precious resources, and this degree will give students the expertise needed to make a difference. We are excited to launch this program and support our students in becoming future leaders in this critical field.”

The program’s approval comes at a crucial time for the water industry, which faces significant challenges due to an aging workforce and a looming wave of retirements. According to a recent SBVC regional labor market analysis, over 30% of water industry employees in the Inland Empire are expected to retire within the next 10 years. The new bachelor’s degree program will play a pivotal role in addressing the regional skills gap and providing trained professionals to fill these positions. The Inland Empire is one of the top regions in the nation for water-related careers, offering high salaries and strong demand for qualified candidates.

Graduates of the program will be prepared for a variety of high-demand roles, including:

Leadership positions in water supply utilities

Water and wastewater treatment plant management

Regulatory agency positions focused on water quality and environmental protection

Groundwater and conservation district leadership

Watershed and river basin authority management

SBVC is hoping to begin enrolling students in this innovative new degree program by Fall 2026.