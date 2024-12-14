City of San Bernardino Approves $13.8 Million Overhaul of Seccombe Lake Park

The San Bernardino City Council has approved $13,792,332.00 to renovate Seccombe Lake Park, including a $10.5 million construction contract to Landscape Support Services of North Hollywood California. The project is expected to revitalize the Park with new amenities and to restore and upgrade the existing infrastructure.

“The planning and funding of the improvements at Seccombe Lake Park have been several years in the making,” said San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran. “We are excited that the Park’s transformation is about to begin.”

Major improvements planned for the 44-acre park will include restoration of the Park’s signature lake; new landscaping and irrigation; renovation of the gazebo, restrooms, and basketball courts; new lighting throughout the park; new concrete walking paths; restoration of the island in the middle of the lake, new playground equipment along with large shade sails, upgrades to the dog park, and repaving of the parking lot.

Other improvements will include new conduits for EV charging stations, ADA upgrades, new fishing stations around the lake, upgraded drinking fountains and trash enclosures, and the installation of palm tree solar lighting.

Plans for the renovation were prepared by RHA Landscape Architects of Riverside.

Work is anticipated to begin in late February or early March and will take approximately one year to complete. CSG Consultants will provide construction management and inspection services for the project.

Funding for the project comes from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) as well as $1 million from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, who contributed to the project in 2022.

Seccombe Lake Park is located east of Downtown San Bernardino at 160 East 5th Street. It is the second largest park in the City.

This project marks the City of San Bernardino’s second major park renovation in recent months. The $8.8 million Nicholson Park renovation, also funded with ARPA funds, is now underway on the City’s west side, and is expected to be completed in February or March of 2025.