Mita’s Mexican Food Unveils Giant Burrito at Grand Opening with Mayor Helen Tran in San Bernardino

Mita’s Mexican Food, a new casual dining spot known for its oversized burritos, celebrated its grand reopening with flair on Thursday, April 18th. The highlight of the event was a 3-foot long burrito, ceremonially cut by Mayor Helen Tran, at 1725 Northpark Blvd., Suite A3, directly across from Cal State San Bernardino.

The festive ribbon-cutting drew a large crowd, including Studio D Property Manager Maribel Santa Cruz and San Bernardino Parks and Recreation Executive Director Lydie Gutfeld. The event showcased the restaurant’s indoor and outdoor seating that offers picturesque views of the San Bernardino Mountains.

Owner Theo Portobanco and his son, Juan Garcia, who also manages the restaurant’s social media, introduced the crowd to Mita’s signature offerings. “Today we’re doing a grand reopening with the Mayor of San Bernardino and we’re sharing with everyone our 3-foot burrito, which along with our 6-foot burrito, is the signature of our restaurant and you have the ability to add all different kinds of meat of your choice,” said Portobanco.

The giant burrito served at the event featured distinct sections of carne asada, chicken, and carnitas, catering to various tastes without mixing the flavors. Attendees had the chance to sample pieces of the burrito, which Portobanco explained can be fully customized, including the option to mix different meats in different sections.

Mayor Tran expressed her support for the local business, “I’m happy to be here with Theo for the grand opening of the big burrito. If you have any forthcoming events or parties, come here because they have so many shareable options for your next event.” She also presented a certificate of recognition to the restaurant for its contributions to creating meaningful connections and enriching experiences in the community.

Mayor Helen Tran cutting and passing out pieces of the 3-foot long burrito.

Garcia highlighted other must-try items on the menu such as Nachos Supreme and Carne Asada Fries, both customizable with various toppings like guacamole, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Mita’s Mexican Food is open Monday through Friday from 10:30 AM to 6 PM, and Saturdays from 11 AM to 5 PM. Adding to the excitement, the restaurant hosts a big burrito eating contest on the last Tuesday of every month, promising fun and community engagement.

This new dining spot not only offers a unique culinary experience with its massive burritos but also strengthens the fabric of the local community by providing a vibrant new gathering place for both residents and students alike.