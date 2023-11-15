Colton Joint Unified Embarks on Culinary Excellence with New State-of-the-Art Kitchen

The Colton Joint Unified School District (CJUSD) celebrated a momentous groundbreaking event last week, beginning a transformative project for Colton High School’s culinary arts program. The ceremony, which took place on November 9th, was a symbolic start of construction and a leap forward in culinary education.

Starting at 5 p.m., the event featured a presentation of colors and the Pledge of Allegiance by the CHS NJROTC & ASB, followed by welcoming remarks from Principal John Abbott. Attendees were treated to a spectrum of school talent, including performances by the CHS dance and cheer teams and a stirring message from 11th grader Aidan Arroyo about the CHAMPS pathway.

In his address, Superintendent Dr. Frank Miranda emphasized the district’s commitment to student growth, stating, “Our students are at the heart of our educational vision at CJUSD, and providing them with top-notch facilities and resources is essential to their growth and development.” He highlighted the project’s aim to transform the old cafeteria into a state-of-the-art learning space, underscoring a journey dedicated to hard work and a shared commitment to student success.

Board President Joanne E. Thoring-Ojeda and other board members expressed their enthusiasm for the project. The ceremony concluded with a band performance and closing remarks by Principal Abbott.

Mayor Frank Navarro (center) with the CHS dance team.

This groundbreaking marks a 14-month construction period to complete the new culinary facility around October or November next year. The new kitchen promises to be a game changer for students like Aidan Arroyo, a junior at CHS and a culinary student, who shared his excitement, “Going from a basic small kitchen like we have now to a huge industrial kitchen is going to let us students explore our cooking skills to the fullest potential. This kitchen will grow the CHAMPS pathway and create more student opportunities to succeed.”

The school community eagerly anticipates this new facility’s opportunities, setting a new standard for culinary education in the district.