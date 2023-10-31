Colton High School Breaks Ground on New Culinary Arts Building for CHAMPS Career Pathway Classes

Students in Colton High School’s CHAMPS culinary arts and hospitality pathway will soon learn about the culinary and hospitality trades in a new facility that will combine a state-of-the-art new kitchen with the renovated dining area from the school’s historic cafeteria building.

The Colton Joint Unified School district will officially break ground next week on the project next week. It will include a total of 9,059 square feet of building area. The nearly 4,000 square foot assembly hall will modernize the campus’ previous cafeteria into a dining and lecture area with bleacher seating, restrooms, and storage. The new 5,062 square foot instructional kitchen will include a new lecture classroom, demonstration table, commercial grade cooking stations, and walk-in freezer and refrigerator spaces.

CHAMPS Teacher Brandall Buckles said that he is eager to get started in the new facility after watching it from the ground up and taking part in the architectural planning process along the way.

“The skills the students are going to obtain are going to be more advanced due to this project,” Buckles said. “The excitement on campus because of the new kitchen will build our CHAMPS program and take it to the next level.”

The community is invited to join the event. It will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9 and include student performances, a message from one of the school’s CHAMPS pathway students and an official groundbreaking ceremony. Parking will be in the lot on the corner of Valley and 3rd and students will be on hand to direct the community to the event location.

The construction cost for CHS’ new Culinary Arts Building is approximately $12 million, including Measure G Bond funds, $2.89 million in matching state grant funds.

“We are proud to be able to invest in the future success of our students by providing them with this modern, professional space to take their skills to the next level,” Superintendent Frank Miranda said. “ These types of projects would not be possible without the support of the community and the leadership of our Board of Education.”

CHS Culinary Arts Project Details

Total Building Area: 9,059 S.F.

Assembly Hall – Renovation of dining and lecture area with bleacher seating, restrooms, and storage (3,997 S.F.)

Instructional Kitchen: New lecture classroom, demonstration table, commercial grade cooking stations, and walk-in freezer and refrigerator spaces (5,062 S.F.)

Construction Cost: $12,023,000

State Matching Grant Received: $2.89M