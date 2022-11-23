Community celebrates life of Angie Consolo

Angie Consolo (Angél Sarafian), a native of Royal Oak Michigan and a long-time resident of Rialto, died on November 7th, 2022. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Al, her parents George and Louise Sarafian, her four sisters; Isabelle, Virginia, Mary, and Louise, and her daughter-in-law Nancy Jo. She is survived by son Christopher, and many dear nieces and nephews, and many close and dear friends.

During her childhood in Michigan, Angie swam in the Great Lakes during the summer, and ice skated on them in the winter. She moved to Burbank California in 1949 where she met Al in 1952 and married in 1953. They settled in Fallsvale in the San Gorgonio Mountains and then moved to Rialto in 1957, where their son Chris was born, and where they became very involved in community activities.

Angie served her country through employment at Fort Wayne Ordinance at Detroit Michigan, at Norton Air Force Base, and as Supervisory Executive Secretary with the Selective Service System where she worked with representatives from Washington D.C. and the FBI to adjudicate cases in the area. During that time she was appointed the Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Commissioner for all of Southern California.

Following ‘retirement’, Angie went on to a 25-year career as a travel agent with VIP Travel in Rialto, and was active in many organizations. She was a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Rialto and served as Senior Warden and Bishop’s Warden for many years, and was a member of the Altar guild and the Daughters Of The King prayer group. She was a member of many clubs and organizations, including The Women’s Club of Rialto, The Business and Professional Women of Rialto, The Rialto Historical Society, and she served on the boards of the Republican Women’s Organization of San Bernardino and the Women’s Division of the Rialto Chamber of Commerce. In 1986, Angie and Al became supporters of the Friends of Rialto Police K-9’s, and Angie served on the Board of Directors for 20 years.

Angie was fun, funny, and a great prayer partner. She was a walking encyclopedia for all things musical from Big Bands to Country, Rock, and Opera; for movies and movie stars; for politics; and for sports including baseball, football, golf, and lately… basketball.

Angie led a full and active life, and as she often said, ‘a very blessed life’.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church at 777 North Acacia Avenue in Rialto, CA 92376 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. Following the service, Angie will be buried with her beloved husband Al at the Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA 92518. There will be a reception following the interment services at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.

Donations may be made in Angie’s name to St Peter’s Episcopal Church and the Salvation Army, 2626 Pacific Street, Highland, CA 92346. Flowers from the altar will be donated to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church and the Rialto Post Acute Care Center, 1471 S. Riverside Avenue, Rialto, CA 92376.