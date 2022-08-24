CSUSB marketing student rebrands family business, Lindo’s Diner, which is built upon quality service and home cooked Mexican-American meals￼

Calimesa’s Mexican-American-style restaurant, Lindo’s Diner, has acquired a 4.5-star rating with 300 Google reviews and recently underwent a complete rebrand.

For seven years, the restaurant was known as Steak and Burger before Lindo’s Diner successfully executed a rebrand earlier this year. Cal State San Bernardino Marketing Student and Calimesa Resident Rodrigo Salazar felt the previous name was slightly misleading to customers, as the restaurant’s menu was much more diverse, not limited to steaks and burgers.

“Initially, I planned a rebrand before the pandemic, which didn’t pan out the way I anticipated, but earlier this year was a perfect time. Looking at our restaurant from a marketing perspective, I knew that the name Steak and Burgers was subjective. So I recommended renaming it Lindo’s Diner, after my dad, since he’s the backbone of our family, the business, and most importantly, the cook,” said Salazar.

The chile verde omelet is topped with a mild green sauce and cheddar cheese. Guests have the ability to build their own omelet, with dozens of toppings to choose from.

Along with Salazar, the restaurant is owned and operated by his Father, Lindo and Mother, Maria.

“Although I had the idea to rebrand before I started at CSUSB, the marketing program gave me a boost in understanding the importance of branding. In addition, being around, so many other like-minded students and professors deepened my outlook on marketing strategies and tactics that have ultimately helped refine my family’s business,” continued Salazar.

As Salazar said, the restaurant is more than just steaks and burgers, it’s also known for its chile verde omelet, chilaquiles, bacon avocado and swiss cheese chicken sandwich, and crispy fried zucchini, all items cooked to order.

“Our chile verde omelet and chilaquiles are always a hit during breakfast. In addition, our bacon avocado and swiss cheese chicken sandwich, chicken fried steak, and fried zucchini are popular dishes during lunch and dinner,” Salazar said.

When asked what was next for himself and the business, he said finishing up his bachelor of arts degree in marketing in 2023 and expanding the business community relations.

“It’s important to support and give back to the community that we serve. In the months and years to come, I look forward to becoming even more involved in Calimesa and Yucaipa and communities across the Inland Empire,” concluded Salazar.

Lindo’s Diner is open seven days weekly, from 7 AM to 8 PM. It’s located at 34100 W County Line Rd Yucaipa, 92399.

For more information or to place an order, call (909) 795-4501.

To learn more about CSUSB’s Department of Marketing, visit csusb.edu/marketing.