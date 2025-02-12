Dennis Wilson, Army Veteran and NASA Engineer Who Helped Touch the Moon, Remembered for His Service and Legacy

Dennis Wilson, an Army veteran and NASA communications specialist who played a role in the historic Apollo 11 moon landing, was laid to rest on Jan. 8 at Riverside National Cemetery. Wilson, who dedicated more than 30 years to civil service, died on Oct. 4, 2024, at the age of 77 in Highland, Calif.

Born in Liberty, Missouri, on Nov. 9, 1946, Wilson spent much of his life in Barstow, Calif. where he built a career that spanned military service, law enforcement training, and groundbreaking work in space exploration. His daughter, Cathyleen Wilson Williams, described him as “silly but incredibly intelligent,” recalling how he built small machines that could turn lights on and off.

Wilson enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for six years as a supply clerk, spending four years stationed in Germany before being honorably discharged on Sept. 13, 1970. While in Germany, he became fluent in the language, traveled extensively, and developed a passion for skiing. During the Vietnam War, he managed critical supply chains for the military effort, ensuring the delivery of vehicles, ammunition, and food.

While stationed at Fort Irwin near Barstow, Wilson met his future wife, Pam Wilson, through the United Service Organization (USO), where she was a volunteer. The two married in 1967 as Wilson pursued a career in law enforcement, attending Barstow College with the goal of becoming a police officer.

However, as the Apollo program gained momentum, Wilson’s career took a different path. He was selected to work at NASA’s Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex, a facility that played a crucial role in space exploration. As part of the ground communications team for Apollo 11, Wilson helped relay transmissions between Earth and the astronauts.

“He was part of the communications team,” Pam Wilson said. “They spoke through ticker tape—it was a precursor to computers. When the astronauts were on the moon, he helped ensure they were never truly alone.”

Pam Wilson recalled watching the moon landing with her eldest daughter Cynthia in 1969. “We sat with Dennis as he explained everything that was happening,” she said. “He was just 22 years old when he did this, and I was always so proud of him.”

Following his work on Apollo 11, Wilson continued at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, later transferring to its Fort Irwin branch, where he contributed to Mars missions and other space exploration efforts.

After his tenure with NASA, Wilson transitioned to a role at the Long Beach Naval Shipyard. However, his career was cut short due to a severe back injury, leading to an unsuccessful surgery and his eventual retirement in 1994. His declining health, coupled with the trauma of war, took a toll on his later years.

“My dad went from being an active, brilliant man to being stuck in a wheelchair, struggling with cataracts and pain,” Cathyleen said. “Like so many veterans from his era, he suffered from PTSD but never talked about it. He saw so much, and it was heartbreaking to watch what happened to him.”

Wilson’s experiences reflected the struggles of many Vietnam-era veterans, who faced scorn upon returning home. “Even if you weren’t physically in Vietnam but worked in support roles, you were still ridiculed,” Cathyleen said. “That affected my dad and so many others.”

Despite his hardships, Wilson left behind a profound legacy. “My dad helped us touch the moon, and I think he deserves to be recognized,” Cathyleen said, her voice breaking. “He contributed to society and the world in ways people don’t always see. I love that man so much. Every time he called, I came running.”

While separated from Pam, Wilson is survived by his two daughters, Cathyleen, 54, and Cynthia, 55, along with four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. His family is spread across Barstow, Montana, and New York, with Barstow remaining the home base.

To honor his service, Wilson received a certificate from the president and was laid to rest with military honors. His family hopes his story will serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made by veterans and the vital roles played by those working behind the scenes in history-making moments.

Dennis Wilson with his daughter Cynthia Wilson, his adopted mother Gladys Woodson, and his daughter Cathyleen Wilson Williams, surrounded by family who cherish his legacy.