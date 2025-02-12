ZM Trucks Chooses San Bernardino County for Its First North American Manufacturing Plant and New Regional Headquarters

ZM Trucks, North America’s newest zero-emission commercial truck brand, has chosen to locate it first North American manufacturing plant in the city of Fontana within San Bernardino County. ZM Trucks leased a 210,000 square-foot facility located at 10271 Almond Ave. to support the production of a diverse portfolio of zero-emission products including electric commercial trucks, terminal tractors and airport ground service equipment. ZM Trucks is a subsidiary of ZO Trucks headquartered in Chuo-Ku, Tokyo.

ZM Trucks began site selection discussions with San Bernardino County in early 2024. To support ZM Trucks’ expansion planning, the county’s economic development team facilitated introductions to city partners and supported the firm’s search for the ideal site by providing extensive market information as well as state of California incentive information targeting zero-emission vehicle manufacturing.

“San Bernardino County is an ideal choice for firms in search of an abundant skilled workforce and competitive business costs. Our Economic Development team worked extensively with ZM Trucks to ensure they found the perfect site in the county to support their continued growth in the zero-emission vehicle sector. We applaud ZM Truck’s work with the logistics industry to advance the industry toward carbon neutrality. The county is proud to now be part of their success in producing zero-emission commercial vehicles in the U.S.,” said San Bernardino County Fourth District Supervisor Curt Hagman, who worked closely with ZM Trucks to locate their plant in San Bernardino County.

“Our new Fontana facility reflects ZO Motors’ commitment to the U.S. market and sustainable innovation,” said Joost de Vries, CEO of ZO Motors. “This expansion allows us to deliver zero-emission solutions that lower total cost of ownership and drive long-term value for our customers.” According to a press statement, ZO Motors has already announced its cutting-edge manufacturing plant in Cambodia, which will be instrumental in supplying the Asian Pacific markets. The addition of the Fontana plant underscores the company’s strategic commitment to scaling its operations in regional markets and to grow its global footprint.

Fontana was selected due to the proactive support received from the city and county. In addition, ZM Trucks will benefit from operating in a newly constructed 2023 building.

“On behalf of the City of Fontana, I am thrilled to welcome ZM Trucks to our vibrant community,” said Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren. “The establishment of ZM Truck’s North American manufacturing plant and regional headquarters marks an exciting chapter for both ZM Trucks and the City of Fontana. This partnership underscores Fontana’s commitment to innovation and sustainable development, bringing with it economic growth, high-quality job opportunities, and a shared commitment to advancing clean transportation solutions. We are honored to be the cornerstone of ZM Trucks’ U.S. operations and look forward to a long and successful collaboration. Welcome to Fontana, ZM Trucks!”

The state-of-the-art facility is expected to begin production in the first half of 2025. At full operation, ZM Trucks will have approximately 200 employees. Projected production is 35,000 to 40,000 vehicle units per year.