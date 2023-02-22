Elyt Active Women’s Fitness Studio inspires women to challenge themselves and have fun in a safe space

Elyt Active Women’s Fitness Studio has been a staple in the San Bernardino and Inland community for eight years. Last July, the gym underwent a name change to better reflect its focus on women’s fitness. Owner Elysia Barajas, who is also a board member of the Colton Area Chamber of Commerce, aims to inspire women to get active, be healthy, and have fun while doing it.

This cherry lime tea balm prepared by Barajas gives its gym members an energy boost with its caffeine, which can in turn boost metabolism.

“Our goal is to guide women through a workout that is safe and effective while making it fun, attractive, and inviting,” says Barajas. “Elyte Active is a play on my name, and it represents my passion for helping women achieve their fitness goals.”

Barajas is no stranger to the fitness world. She has a genetic disease that went undiagnosed for years, and she turned to health and fitness as a way to manage her condition. However, going to the gym was intimidating to her initially. So, she turned to group fitness as a way to bring together exercises, tools, and motivation. “In group fitness, people share their struggles, and it’s motivating,” she says.

Elyt Active offers a variety of classes, including Zumba, TRX, strength training, butts and guts, personal training, and R.P.P.D. All instructors are certified, and the gym has a total of seven instructors. The gym offers different ways to pay, with the first class being free. For those unable to commit, classes are $5 each, while month-to-month membership costs $55 and allows members to take as many classes as they desire. Setting up via autopay results in a $40 membership fee.

In addition to group fitness classes, Elyt Active also offers private programs for up to ten people, with eight sessions per month and a post-workout recovery shake. The gym has no contracts, cancellation fees, or sign-up fees, and members can cancel autopay payment with 72 hours’ notice. For those who want to advance their fitness level and kettlebell training, the gym offers more progressive movements for $100 per month.

“Expect big energy, a lot of whooping and shouting. It’s loud in here, and instructors will be silly, friendly, and fun. The lights will be off, but LED lights will be lit. There’s good energy, and everyone is very welcoming,” says Barajas. The gym also has a kids club for children aged six months or older, which costs $5 per hour with an attendant.

Elyt Active also features a Herbalife Nutrition Bar, which provides proper nutrition for workouts and post-workouts. “Our body needs to recover properly and come back stronger,” says Barajas. “We have energy drinks as well.” The chocolate rebuild strength drink contains 24 grams of protein, BCAAs, glutamine, and plant-based soy protein.

Barajas hopes to open a second facility on the west side of San Bernardino someday. “I grew up in San Bernardino, and it has a terrible reputation for having unhealthy habits and not being safe for women. I have been assaulted in public, and knowing I can provide a safe, covered space for us is like a hidden gem where women can escape and not worry about creeps or drama. It’s a happy place,” she says.

Those interested in following Elyt Active can find them on Instagram @elytactive or on their website elytactive.com.