Enjoy a free family-friendly luau at your local San Bernardino County Library

During August, San Bernardino County Library hosts 10 luaus across the county, including its branches in Rialto, Highland, and Fontana.

The all-ages event will include face painting, crafts, a limbo game, opportunity drawing, and of course, the opportunity to check out new books, which is always free.

“All programming at our libraries is always free. But, when everything is so expensive, we must put together family-friendly events like this. Community libraries are one of the last few things that are free,” said Library Events Coordinator Liz Smith.

Those who are interested do not need to RSVP for any of the forthcoming events, which are scheduled on August 9th (Fontana at 4 PM), August 10th (Highland at 4 PM), and August 20th (Rialto at 11 AM).

“Digital devices are great, as they provide some awesome learning tools, but grabbing a physical book is a great way to help children connect with literature. Small children who have access to books are more likely to start exploring and reading; when we get them at a young age, we can build their love of reading that can hopefully last a lifetime,” concluded Smith.

All County of San Bernardino Libraries offer books, movies, audiobooks, and digital resources – all free of charge.

Visit sbclib.org to access a slew of free digital content and to learn more about the forthcoming luaus.