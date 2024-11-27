First 5 San Bernardino Celebrates 25 Years of Stronger Starts and Better Lives for Children and Families

First 5 San Bernardino celebrated 25 years of service to young children and families with an event on November 14, 2024 at the Fox Events Center in Redlands, Calif. The event featured a full program that included keynote speaker Ted Lempert, President of Children Now, awards and recognitions, and special appearances by notable professionals in the child and family services industry such as Tony Thurmond, California State Superintendent, and Nadine Burke Harris, Founder of the Center for Youth Wellness and Former Surgeon General of California.

“What First 5 San Bernardino does matters so much. This county has the greatest diversity, the greatest growth, certainly the greatest people and the greatest opportunity,” said Tony Thurmond, California State Superintendent of Public Instruction during his remarks delivered at the event. “We have an opportunity to make sure that children have access to nutrition, early education, learning to read and more. It starts with what happens here in San Bernardino.”

To mark its 25th anniversary, the celebratory event gathered community leaders, partners and commissioners to honor the organization’s impact on young children and families across San Bernardino County. The event featured powerful remarks from key voices in child advocacy and education, who reflected on the milestones achieved and the importance of ongoing collaboration.

Attendees also celebrated the recognition of local champions whose contributions have been instrumental in impacting the lives of the community’s youngest residents, ages zero to 5.

“We know that raising children can oftentimes take a village, so we are proud to have been able to stand alongside in support of our county’s families for so many years,” said Karen Scott, First 5 San Bernardino Executive Director. “This anniversary event was a chance for us to look back at all we have done, what we still have left to do, and most of all, recognize the organizations that we have worked with for 25 years to provide our families with the best resources possible.”

Since its founding in 1999, First 5 San Bernardino has focused on empowering parents and caregivers through a broad network of county partnerships that offer vital family support services. Together with these partners, the organization helps ensure that every child in San Bernardino County has the opportunity for a strong start and a better life.

For more information on First 5 San Bernardino, visit First5SanBernardino.org.