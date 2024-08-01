Fontana City Council Extends Moratorium, Blocks Planned Parenthood; PPOSBC Responds with Flyover Protest

On July 23, 2024 the Fontana City Council voted to extend a controversial moratorium on new construction, effectively blocking Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino Counties (PPOSBC) from establishing a long-planned health center in the city. The decision to prolong the “urgency moratorium” for another year has drawn sharp criticism from PPOSBC, who argue that the move illegally obstructs their efforts to provide essential healthcare services.

In response, PPOSBC issued a statement condemning the council’s decision as a violation of constitutional rights. “The Fontana City Council has once again turned its back on the community,” the statement reads. “By extending the moratorium, they are clearly infringing on citizens’ rights to access reproductive care. These efforts are not motivated by concern for public health but rather by political ideology.”

PPOSBC further criticized the council for yielding to a vocal anti-abortion minority. “The City Council is capitulating to extremist groups that use intimidation and threats to bully Planned Parenthood supporters,” the statement continued. “These groups are the same people who hold grotesque and inaccurate signs and use megaphones to yell obscenities at patients seeking basic care.”

In a symbolic act of protest, PPOSBC orchestrated a flyover over Fontana City Hall during the council meeting, displaying a billboard that read, “Fontana Deserves High Quality Healthcare.” The organization had initially planned an in-person protest but canceled it due to concerns over potential chaos from opposing groups.

PPOSBC argues that the new health center would offer vital services, including cancer screenings, STI testing and treatment, birth control, and abortion care, as well as providing sexual health education. The center would also create multiple quality jobs for the community. “However, the City Council is clearly too afraid of a vocal minority to take a stand for their citizens,” PPOSBC asserted.

The organization vows to continue challenging the moratorium, emphasizing that Fontana residents deserve better healthcare and education. “We welcome every patient who walks through our doors, regardless of health insurance, immigration status, or ability to pay. Our entire medical team looks forward to someday welcoming patients to this health center and helping them live healthier, happier lives,” the statement concluded.

The next hearing in PPOSBC’s lawsuit against the City of Fontana is scheduled for August 25. The outcome could have significant implications for the provision of healthcare services in the region.