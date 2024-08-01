San Bernardino Detailer Restores Iconic Air Force One and WWII Aircraft at Seattle’s Museum of Flight

Anthony Marquez, a dual-certified automotive detailer from The Detail Pros in Rancho Cucamonga, recently returned from his inaugural participation with the Air Force One Detailing Team at Seattle’s Museum of Flight. As a member of the team, Marquez, who hails from San Bernardino, contributed to the annual maintenance of the original Air Force One presidential jet and the restoration of several historic aircraft.

The museum’s Aircraft Pavilion houses the Air Force One jet and a dozen other historic planes, which are exposed to Seattle’s moist climate. The detailing team has spent a decade restoring the paint and brightwork of these aircraft and has continued to maintain their appearance and protection. The Air Force One jet, a Boeing 707-120 known as SAM 970, served Presidents Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, and Nixon, earning the nickname “Flying Oval Office.” The maintenance process involves a meticulous rinseless wash, towel drying, and application of a six-month surface protectant called Defender.

Marquez’s responsibilities also included polishing the all-aluminum fuselage and tail of a WWII B29 bomber, which had not been polished in years. “By the time we finished polishing it, it was like a mirror,” Marquez said. Additionally, he detailed the WWII B17 “Flying Fortress” bomber, the first-ever Boeing 727, and a 1978 Concorde on loan from British Airways.

“This was my first year on the team, and it’s something I have aspired to as a member of the Detail Mafia,” Marquez stated. “It was a lot of fun, but more than anything, it is an important responsibility. It gives me a higher level of skill in terms of polishing paint and brightwork, which benefits my local customers.”

Marquez polishing the all-aluminum fuselage of a WWII B29 bomber.

The Air Force One Detailing Team is led by Renny Doyle of Detailing Success in Big Bear, California, who initiated the restoration of the plane 21 years ago. Over the years, the team has grown and developed expertise in handling multi-million-dollar museum projects, ensuring the preservation of the aircraft’s historical value.

Marquez, certified by the International Detailing Association and Detailing Success, is also a member of the renowned Detail Mafia. He and other team members volunteer their time and expertise for these projects, selected annually by Doyle based on their skills and experience.

Known in the Rancho Cucamonga and San Bernardino areas as a veteran detailer and paint correction specialist, Marquez is also an authorized installer of durable ceramic coatings. His work with high-end aircraft adds to his reputation as a highly sought-after detailer in the community.