Fontana Unified High School Cheer Team Continues Dominance, Wins Third-Straight CIF Championship

Summit High School’s cheer team has continued its historic run of success with standout postseason performances, which included the SkyHawks winning both a regional and national championship this season.

Most recently, Summit High won the program’s fifth-straight and 10th United Spirit Association (USA) Spirit Nationals title in Anaheim during the Feb. 16-18 competition. The SkyHawks also took home their third-straight and fourth overall California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section (CIF-SS) division championship this postseason.

“These athletes made no excuses and went out there to put on a show time and time again and I could not be prouder of them,” Summit High cheer coach Jesse Cerda said. “Winning the CIF-Southern Section championship along with the USA Nationals title is a testament to the hard work and preparation these student-athletes put in throughout the season.”

Summit High School cheer celebrates winning the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section (CIF-SS) Division 2 Coed championship. It marked the SkyHawks’ third consecutive CIF-SS division title and fourth in program history.

Summit High won the CIF-SS Division 2 Coed championship to start the postseason on Jan. 20 and then ended it by claiming the USA Spirit National crown. The SkyHawks won the national title out of a field of 15 teams with two zero-deduction routines.

“I knew there was no stopping this team, they were on a mission to bring our school into double-digit national titles,” Cerda said. “It was incredible to see this team hit two zero-deduction routines to win Summit cheer’s 10th USA Nationals title and fifth in a row for our program.”

Overall, Summit High cheer posted top-five team performances at all four postseason competitions over five weeks. The SkyHawks placed fifth at the CIF Southern California Regional Championships Coed Large Varsity competition on Jan. 27 and posted fourth and sixth place finishes at the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) National High School Cheerleading Championships at Walt Disney World in Orlando on Feb. 9-12.

“Summit High cheer continues to make history with its championship performances,” Superintendent Miki R. Inbody. “Their resilience, hard work, and commitment to excellence exemplify the spirit of Summit High and all of Fontana Unified School District. Congratulations to all our student-athletes.”

