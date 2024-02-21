Heartwarming Valentine’s Day Heart Parade at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital

In a delightful Valentine’s Day Heart Parade at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital, Child Life Specialists and patients marched door-to-door to deliver heartfelt gifts aimed to bring warmth and comfort to patients, their families, and staff this afternoon.

The celebration included heart-themed goodie bags tailored for all ages, with special attention to the unit caring for infants and young children – many of whom have been in the hospital for months and are waiting for a heart transplant.

Adding an extra layer of joy, Chance, our furry four-legged companion from the PAWs Pet Therapy program, also made special visits to patients and families. His presence brought smiles and happiness to all those he encountered.

