Crafton Hills College Presents “HAM,” an Original Play by Chris Coon

Crafton Hills College (CHC) Theatre Department will perform “HAM,” an original play written by Chris Coon and directed by CHC Theatre Director Paul Jacques. The play was chosen from several scripts submitted to the department in response to their call for original pieces.

“HAM” takes place during a blasting and tunneling operation in Alaska during the 1930s. When workers discover something they were not expecting, the story turns to a grief-stricken man who sees an opportunity to regain his lost family. Is this really a new chance or simply the tricks of something more sinister on the other end of a ham radio?

CHC Theatre Director Paul Jacques described this play as having a story that feels reminiscent of “The Twilight Zone.”

Playwright Chris Coon explained, “‘HAM’ is a trippy, psychological and sometimes frightening look at sacrifice within the family unit, with a few laughs thrown in. This tale promises to keep audiences enthralled and engaged as it transports them to a different time and place, with much yet to be understood.”

The play will run from February 23-25 on CHC’s campus at the Finkelstein Performing Arts Center.

Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Additionally, the CHC Theatre Department is offering a “Pay What You Can” night on Thursday, February 22, at 6 p.m. prior to opening night.

General admission tickets are $10, and student and senior admission tickets are $5.

Tickets can be purchased at the theatre the day of each performance or in advance online at www.craftonhills.edu/tickets.