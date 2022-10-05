Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley’s Howler-ween Casino Night and Dog House Auction returns October 15th

After three years, the Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley’s Casino Night is back on Saturday, October 15th.

Tickets for the 21 years of age and older event are on sale now and cost $55.

“Each ticket includes entrance, dinner, one free drink ticket, $100 of play money, and one raffle ticket. It’s such a fun event – Halloween costumes are encouraged, but not required,” said Director of Development & Outreach Jill Henderson.

This Pirate Puppy Poop Deck pirate themed dog house will be auctioned at this year’s event.

Prizes for the best costume are being awarded, and this year’s raffle packages include a two-hour Top Golf party with food for 12 guests, a Disney package with a $700 gift card, and a suite at the Ontario Reign.

“It’s a high-energy event with blackjack, roulette, and poker. In addition, we have a DJ, a taco caterer, a dozen plus prizes and a live hand-crafted dog house auction,” continued Henderson.

The dog and birdhouse auction will take place toward the night’s end.

“At the night’s end, we do a live auction for two dog houses, one birdhouse and one bird feeder. Each of them is hand-painted and hand-crafted by one of our supporters – all you have to do is be here; everyone that attends is included, “Henderson said.

Those serving as the event’s auctioneers include Iconic Inland Empire Radio Hosts Jeff Pope and Jesse Duran.

Guests at the 2019 casino night dressed in detailed – festive Halloween costumes, which are encouraged, but not required.

“All the funds raised at this event will support our low-cost veterinary clinics, humane education program, and cruelty investigation program. We’re not funded by the Humane Society of the United States or any city or county government; we’re self-funded. So I encourage the community to join us for the benefit of all pets across the Inland Empire,” said Henderson.

“We would also like to thank our event sponsors Caston, Inc, Wells Fargo Financial Advisors, Fullerton, Lemann, Schaefer & Dominick, LLP, Idexx Laboratories, San Antonio Winery- Ontario, MoneyTree, Cormarc Insurance Services, Mr. Wilfred Lemann & Dr. Janice Lemann, Paws Redlands, Premium Promotionals – without their support this event would not be possible,” concluded Henderson.

Tickets to the event can be purchased by calling (909)386-1400 or by visiting www.hssbv.org/Upcoming-Events.