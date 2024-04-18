Inland Empire News San Bernardino Transportation Inland Empire History Day at the Santa Fe Depot Celebrates the 1918 Grand Opening of the San Bernardino Railroad 1 min read 2 days ago Community News The Santa Fe Depot opened on July 15, 1918. It’s located at 1170 W 3rd St., San Bernardino. Code of the West Reenactors visiting the history day event on Saturday, April 13, 2024.San Bernardino’s 2024 Ward 6 Councilman Elect Mario Flores meeting local authors, whose history related books are on display inside the train station.Riley’s Mountaineers singing folk music to the 200+ attendees at the Santa Fe Depot in San Bernardino.A 1950s County of San Bernardino Sheriff’s vehicle on display by the San Bernardino Sheriff Museum on April 13th, 2024. Tags: City of San Bernardino community news inland empire Inland Empire History Day local news san bernardino san bernardino news San Bernardino Railroad Santa Fe Depot Continue Reading Previous RITZ Gala to Showcase J.J. Fad Homecoming, Incredible RUSD Student TalentNext Governor Newsom and Mayor Tran Announce $4.6 Million of $192 Million in Grants to Address Homelessness in San Bernardino
