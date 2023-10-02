KVCR-TV and San Bernardino Schools Launch ‘Learn With Me’, a Bilingual Educational Series for Kids on October 6th

What better place to host a children’s show than on PBS? KVCR PBS is proud to present its first locally produced children’s series, Learn With Me.

KVCR has partnered with the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools and Footsteps 2 Brilliance (F2B). Together they’ve created the children’s television series, Learn With Me. It’s hosted by educational professionals and teachers from throughout the region. Learn With Me is designed for children to explore and spark learning along the way.

Each half-hour episode is a combination of live action and animation – the first half of the show is recorded in English and the second half is recorded in Spanish. In each episode they invite viewers to explore a variety of topics including Science, Technology, and Language Arts. For example, in one episode they visit Noun Town to learn what a noun is. The live action with the teachers is recorded in the KVCR studio in front of a green screen.

L to R: SBCSS Superintendent Ted Alejandre; KVCR Development Director Manny Saucedo; Executive Producer Lillian Vasquez; Mascot – Eddie; KVCR Executive Director Connie Leyva and Executive Producer Tony Papa.

KVCR Executive Director Connie Leyva stated, “Learn With Me is an engaging and fun show that is the first of its kind in the Nation, highlighting both English and Spanish languages and using teachers from San Bernardino County. I love it and I think you will to!”

In partnership with the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools, together they’ll launch this children’s series. Many episodes incorporate the F2B books as the storyline for some episodes. F2B is a literacy program contracted by the county schools offered free to children who reside in the San Bernardino County. Local and regional children’s authors’ work is also featured.

The 12 forthcoming episodes are set to air on Fridays at 6:30 AM and 11:30 AM beginning October 6th.

The target audience is children 1st through 3rd grade. Learn With Me is hosted by educational professionals, many who are teachers from throughout the county.

San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools, Ted Alejandre stated, “The feedback I’ve gotten has been tremendous, teachers are excited to participate. They want to be on this TV broadcast so that their students can see them on TV. Showing students their love for language, their love for literacy and their love to teach.”

In 2021, KVCR was asked to produce a learning show for children. KVCR received a grant in 2022 from San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools to produce the series, for three seasons with 12 episodes per season.

The premiere screening packed the entire Lewis Family Playhouse with people from across the Inland Empire.

The animated characters include Eddie, a spirited boy who loves to have fun and learn new things. He attends Central Elementary School, along with Barry the Bell the wise-cracking and quick-thinking baritone who guides students to where they need to be, and Barbara the Substitute Bell who works when Barry is out. Together with the teachers, Barry, Eddie and Barbara make for a fun and charming cast and make learning fun!

Learn With Me held its premiere screening on Thursday, September 21st at the Lewis Family Playhouse in Rancho Cucamonga with production crew, teachers, administrators, and families in attendance. KVCR will offer outreach activities in the coming year to engage children with Learn With Me, including its KVCR PBS Kids Camp next Spring.

Learn with Me will begin airing on KVCR-TV on October 6 on Friday mornings at 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. For more information, click here.