Highland Chamber Champions Girls on the Run with 5K/10K Event Slated for October 7, Register Now

The 3rd Annual Discover Highland 5/10K Run, set to take place on October 7, 2023, from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM, is not just a race but a celebration of community, health, and local business, with registrations still open for those eager to lace up their running shoes.

The event, which will commence and conclude at Arroyo Verde Elementary School, located at 7701 Church St, Highland, CA 92346, is not only a competitive run but also a joyful gathering that welcomes participants of all ages and abilities to run, jog, or walk through the scenic routes of Highland.

Gail Shelton, Highland Area Chamber of Commerce board member and co-director of the run, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “We have over $10,000 in sponsorships, and the community has come out in a big way to support this event. It’s a 5K or 10K run, and appropriate for the whole family. All participants will receive a medal, swag bag, and a t-shirt. It’s also competitive. So, if you’re gearing up for a larger run, you want to be here. We have 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place for men and women.”

The presenting sponsor for this year’s Run is the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, showcasing their commitment to local events and healthy living. Participants can look forward to the physical challenge and an array of activities and offerings, including tacos, frozen coffee, and juice, accompanied by lively music and a variety of local business vendors.

Moreover, the event will feature a canine costume contest, encouraging attendees to bring their four-legged friends to partake in the fun and snag a prize.

Molly Widdicombe, Discover Highland Run co-director, highlighted the philanthropic angle of the event, sharing, “I’m excited because my non-profit Girls on the Run is the beneficiary of this year’s proceeds. Come out and run; you don’t even have to run – you can walk, you can roll, you can bring your pets. We want you out here because it supports our local non-profit so that we can help more girls be joyful, confident, and healthy.”

With a blend of competition, community, and charity, the Discover Highland Run promises to be a day of energetic activities and heartfelt support for local initiatives. Registrations are still available, inviting individuals and teams to be part of an event that champions health, community spirit, and local non-profit endeavors.

To register or learn more about the event, click here.