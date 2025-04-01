Loma Linda Pediatrician Urges Small Changes as Food Deserts and Processed Foods Harm Inland Kids

Many families across San Bernardino County live in what experts define as food deserts — neighborhoods without nearby access to full-service grocery stores that provide fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, and whole grains.

Instead, these areas are often filled with gas stations and liquor stores that may sell cheese, bread, or some produce, allowing them to be labeled as “grocers,” but without offering the fresh and sustainable grocery options needed to support healthy families.

Dr. Gabrielle Pina, a Pediatric Hospitalist at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital, said this limited access to nutrition places families — and especially children — at a long-term disadvantage.

“When families live in areas where grocery stores require a bus or a car, they resort to more processed foods with a longer shelf life like Top Ramen,” Pina said. “And with the cost, sometimes it puts families in a predicament of whether to pay bills or buy an apple — and it’s not fair to kids and their longevity.”

She explained that access to fresh produce is essential for healthy development, helping prevent type 2 diabetes and supporting brain development in children. Infants, in particular, require healthy fats for growth, and toddlers need fresh fruits and vegetables to avoid vitamin deficiencies.

Across cities like San Bernardino and Moreno Valley, many communities qualify as food deserts, particularly in lower-income neighborhoods. These environments often force families to rely on inexpensive, shelf-stable foods — typically high in sodium, added sugars, and artificial dyes.

“These processed foods often mean kids are getting dessert for breakfast,” Pina said. “They’re sugar overloaded, and then can’t sit still in school — it affects their ability to be successful in everyday life.”

Still, Pina said she avoids judgment when working with families and instead encourages small, practical changes where possible.

“Do whatever you can to safely provide for your family,” she said. “And if you have the ability to limit processed foods or high-fructose syrups, do so. But this isn’t about shame — it’s about empathy and teamwork. These are small changes, and I can’t say I’m perfect, because I’m not.”

Pina frequently reminds parents that healthy eating habits begin at home.

“We can’t control what kids eat at school,” she said. “But if you want to eliminate processed foods, stop buying them. We have to model good behavior — show that drinking water, exercising, and eating fruits and vegetables is important.”

She offered three tangible steps parents can take to improve their children’s diets:

Limit sugary beverages – “Juice is useless. It’s not nutritious, and no one really needs it,” Pina said. “If kids are used to drinking juice regularly, start diluting it weekly. Do the same with chocolate milk — these liquid calories aren’t needed for bone or brain development.”



– “Juice is useless. It’s not nutritious, and no one really needs it,” Pina said. “If kids are used to drinking juice regularly, start diluting it weekly. Do the same with chocolate milk — these liquid calories aren’t needed for bone or brain development.” Control snack availability – “Kids will only eat what’s available to them,” she said. “Keep shelf-stable fruits on hand instead of chips or cookies — especially for teenagers.”



– “Kids will only eat what’s available to them,” she said. “Keep shelf-stable fruits on hand instead of chips or cookies — especially for teenagers.” Watch ingredients and shop the perimeter – “My mom taught me we should only buy things from the perimeter of the store — that’s where you’ll find fresh breads, meats, fruits, and vegetables,” she said. “Avoid red dye and excess sugars like high-fructose corn syrup — red dye has been linked to hyperactivity and ADHD in children.”

For those living in food deserts, Pina suggests starting with simple swaps. Even with limited options, such as ramen or pre-packaged meals, families can reduce sodium by using only half the seasoning packet or cut back on butter by using smaller amounts.

She also encourages residents to explore local resources. In Moreno Valley, the city funds a community garden where her mother — a senior citizen — receives boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables; and many other Inland cities have similar programs. Residents can also connect with local community resource centers to find available nutrition support.

Pina, who works in Loma Linda — one of the five original Blue Zones where people live longer and healthier lives — points families to the Netflix documentary Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones for more on the power of diet and lifestyle.

“Even small changes can make a difference,” she said. “This isn’t about perfection. It’s about doing what we can — together — to build healthier futures for our kids.”