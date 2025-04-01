IECF Awards $40K to Support Housing, Education, and Domestic Violence Services for Inland Empire Women

Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) has announced awards totaling $40,000 to three nonprofits as part of its annual Women’s Giving Fund (WGF) grants. The WGF grants will provide resources to Inland Empire organizations that offer life-giving services to women and their families.

The 2025 Woman of Achievement, Debbie Cannon, President and CEO of the Academy for Grassroots Organizations, also received $5,000 for the charity of her choice that serves women in the IE. Additionally, four nominee finalists were each given $1,000 for the charity of their choice.

Nefertiti Long, Immediate Past Board Chair of IECF and Chair of the IECF Women’s Giving Fund, shares her enthusiasm for the impact these grants will have on the community. She states, “We are thrilled to announce not only the grants we are presenting but also to share new insights into the experiences of women in our community. Our goal is to strengthen support for organizations dedicated to helping women transition from struggling to thriving.”

The 2025 grantees and their funded projects are: Corona-Norco United Way to support their domestic violence program ($15,000); Inspire Life Skills, to support safe and stable housing and counseling sessions for young women ($15,000); and Soroptimist International of Corona, for their Live Your Dream Education and Training Award program ($10,000).

The grant awards were presented at the WGF Spring Fling on March 23, which was held at Chaffey College Community Center in Chino. Over 200 guests attended the annual brunch, where keynote speaker Cannon, shared an inspiring message.

The Women’s Giving Fund also released its commissioned research study, entitled Thriving in the Inland Empire: Women and Well-Being through the Lens of Vital Conditions, presented by UC Riverside Center for Community Solutions. Guided by data, the Fund seeks to better understand the issues affecting the Inland Empire’s women population, ensure all contributions are directed where the need is greatest, and support the community for maximum impact. Get at first look at the report here.

Women’s Giving Fund 2025 grantees pose with Committee Chair, Nefertiti Long.

Some key data points:

In the Inland Empire, most women are struggling— they are getting by but are uncertain about the future. Prior research finds that people who are struggling are more likely to experience financial stress, unstable resources, and emotional strain, highlighting the need for policies and investments that strengthen the vital conditions for well-being in our region.

Thriving : 36% of women in the IE are thriving.

: 36% of women in the IE are thriving. Struggling : 58% of women in the IE are struggling.

: 58% of women in the IE are struggling. Suffering : 6% of women in the IE are suffering.

: 6% of women in the IE are suffering. Optimism Gap: 36% of women in Riverside County anticipate being worse off in 5 years compared to 9% of women in San Bernardino County

The Women’s Giving Fund (WGF) was established in 2017 by a diverse group of professional women whose goal is to create an inclusive opportunity for female donors to learn about women’s economic security issues, focus their giving on issues impacting women and children, and experience the power of collaborative philanthropy. Since 2018, when WGF grantmaking began, over $249,000 has been distributed to nonprofits and research benefiting women and families.

Based on funds raised each year, grants are made at least annually. A contribution of $200 or more to the WGF enables donors to participate in the annual grantmaking process as they identify and support the organizations that are most in need.

For more information or to donate to the Women’s Giving Fund, visit iegives.org/womensgivingfund