July 17, 2025

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Loma Linda University Health Honors 15 Years of Life-Changing Cleft Care at Emotional Reunion

2 min read
1 day ago Community News

Logan Flores and his mother Martha Contreras-Flores

Loma Linda University Health hosted its 15-year reunion for cleft lip and craniofacial patients, a heartwarming event filled with games, reunions that brought together former and current patient families, and a mobile dental clinic on Sunday, July 13.

Among those came to celebrate was Martha Contreras-Flores of San Bernardino, whose son Logan Flores, now 15, was born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate. She first learned about his condition during a 3D ultrasound at seven months pregnant, when she noticed that there was a shadow around his face. She says she knew something was wrong. She was referred to Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital, where Logan underwent coordinated, multidisciplinary care, including the use of an innovative pre-surgical device called the PNAM (Pre-surgical Nasal Alveolar Molding).

Aleyssa Alvarez, 9 months, enjoying the pool at the event.

“These reunions are more than a celebration,” said Dr. Jung Wei “Anna” Chen, chair, and program director of pediatric dentistry at Loma Linda University School of Dentistry. “They provide a sense of belonging. Older patients become a mirror for younger ones, and parents connect in ways that build a support network. It’s powerful. Kids born with cleft often ask, ‘Why am I different?’ Even after successful surgery, their emotional needs remain, and we’re here for them.”

Infants born with cleft lip and palate often face a range of complex, lifelong health challenges that require specialized, coordinated care. At Loma Linda University Health, the craniofacial team provides comprehensive treatment that begins at birth and continues through adolescence. The team includes:

  • Pediatrician
  • Plastic surgeon
  • Feeding consultant
  • Speech pathologist
  • Ear, nose, and throat (ENT) specialist
  • Pediatric dentist
  • Orthodontist
  • Oral surgeon
  • Prosthodontist
  • Social worker
  • General dentist

This multidisciplinary team works together to address each patient’s medical, dental, developmental, and emotional needs at every stage of their growth.

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

San Bernardino County Schools Lead Statewide Wellness Conference on Student Mental Health and Trauma Care

2 days ago Community News
3 min read

California’s Only Free Parent & Youth Helpline Faces Shutdown After $3M Budget Cut

2 days ago Manny Sandoval
5 min read

32 Inland Empire Food Deserts Threaten Families’ Health, LLUCH Pediatrician Calls for Systemic Change

2 days ago Manny Sandoval

You may have missed

2 min read

Rialto Unified Students Paid to Teach Through CTE Program  Backed by Kaiser Permanente Grant 

6 hours ago IECN Staff
2 min read

Governor Newsom Appoints CSUSB Graduate Carson Fajardo as Student Trustee to CSU Board

14 hours ago Community News
2 min read

Retail Theft Down 13% in San Bernardino’s Southern District as Police Ramp Up Felony Enforcement

16 hours ago Manny Sandoval
4 min read

Fontana Resident Purchases, Revives FOX Sports 1270 AM with High School Sports and Digital Focus

1 day ago Manny Sandoval