When Tami Thacker arrived at Moreno Valley College (MVC) after 12 years in the Navy, she was trying to learn how to be a civilian again. A high school teacher had once told her she would never go to college, and she still questioned whether she belonged.

Campus employees helped her navigate college. Then they offered her a chance to help other veterans do the same through a VA work-study position.

She returned to the MVC campus on Nov. 16, 2026, as director of UC Riverside’s Veterans Resource Center and keynote speaker at the college’s 10th annual Veterans Scholarship Ceremony.

“I was also a first-generation college student, and that meant that I had no idea what I was doing when I got here,” Thacker said.

MVC alumna and Navy veteran Tami Thacker recalls a high school teacher telling her she would never attend college, a belief she overcame on her path to earning four degrees.

Moreno Valley College President Rudy Besikof, left, presents a certificate of appreciation to keynote speaker Tami Thacker, an MVC alumna and Navy veteran who now directs UC Riverside’s Veterans Resource Center.

Moreno Valley College Choir members perform with piano accompaniment during the Veterans Scholarship Ceremony honoring three students’ educational journeys.

A color guard member stands at attention during the presentation of colors, opening Moreno Valley College’s Veterans Scholarship Ceremony with a tribute to military service.

At the heart of the ceremony were three scholarship recipients: Samuel Betancourt, Krystalin Brinitzer and Jamin Northrop. Each brought a distinct story of purpose and persistence — a father preparing to help others rebuild their lives, a mother returning to college alongside her son and a student finding belonging through campus leadership.

The annual Veterans Scholarship competition offers MVC veteran students the opportunity to earn a $1,000 cash award through essays describing their military service, transition to college and efforts to overcome challenges. Established in 2015 in memory of retired Air Force veteran Richard Tegley, the program raises scholarship support through donations and event ticket proceeds.

Its Veterans Resource Center assists students with educational benefits and academic counseling, including those using benefits for the first time or transferring them from another institution. It also provides study space and information about housing, employment and legal assistance resources.

Veterans Upward Bound, a federally funded program, offers eligible veterans free academic refreshers, college application assistance, financial aid guidance, career exploration and transfer planning. Veterans do not need to be enrolled in college to seek its support.

For Betancourt, education is a way to prepare to offer others the kind of assistance that has shaped his own life.

The Marine Corps combat veteran and father of three is pursuing a degree in social work. His journey has included incarceration and personal challenges, as well as the work of rebuilding his life.

As an adopted child and later a veteran involved in the justice system, he experienced social services from different perspectives. Those encounters helped him understand the difference meaningful support can make and strengthened his interest in helping people navigate similar challenges.

He plans to transfer to California Baptist University and earn a Master of Social Work degree. His children remain his greatest motivation as he works to set an example of perseverance and personal growth.

For Brinitzer, returning to school became a family milestone.

At 37, the Army veteran and mother of three began college alongside her 18-year-old son, who attends Riverside City College. She is studying crime and intelligence analysis at Moreno Valley College.

Brinitzer decided at age 12 to join the Army after witnessing the events of Sept. 11, 2001. She enlisted at 17, then put her education on hold after military service to raise her sons.

Her route back to the classroom included cleaning houses to pay for esthetician training and establishing a skin care business in Riverside.

As the business grew, she developed a team and moved into management, creating the opportunity to pursue college. She is now exploring career interests developed after military service while encouraging her sons to continue pursuing their goals.

Northrop’s story highlighted how involvement can help students find a place within the college community.

A longtime MVC student, he began by supporting the Veterans Club before becoming involved with the Associated Students of Moreno Valley College.

Through those experiences, he built connections with fellow students and developed a strong sense of belonging. He values contributing to the college community and takes pride in being part of the student leadership team.

Scholarship recipient Jamin Northrop, center, found belonging through Moreno Valley College’s Veterans Club and student government, where he developed connections and opportunities to serve the campus community.

Army veteran and scholarship recipient Krystalin Brinitzer, center, returned to college at 37 after raising three sons and building a Riverside skin care business, and now studies crime and intelligence analysis.

Marine Corps combat veteran Samuel Betancourt, center, a father of three pursuing a social work degree, is recognized Nov. 16 at Moreno Valley College’s 10th annual Veterans Scholarship Ceremony.

Thacker also found opportunities to lead while working through her own academic decisions.

She joined the Navy in 1999 as a hospital corpsman. She became the first woman to join the instructional team training Marine Corps reconnaissance personnel. Her duties included helicopter operations, rappelling, patrols and amphibious training.

She left the Navy in 2011 as a petty officer first class after receiving two meritorious promotions, then arrived at MVC about three months later.

She described struggling with her mental health and changing academic directions before completing associate degrees in math and science and social and behavioral studies. Along the way, she served as president of the student veteran board.

Thacker transferred to UC Santa Barbara and later earned a master’s degree in higher education administration and policy from UC Riverside.

Her account also included mental health difficulties after transfer and homelessness and unemployment after earning her bachelor’s degree. She later worked on VA disability claims before joining UC Riverside as a veterans resource center coordinator and advancing to director.

“Ask for resources, ask for help,” Thacker said.

She encouraged students to plan their education carefully and make thoughtful use of their GI Bill benefits.

“Transfer to a university and keep going,” she said. “It gets easier as you go. All of a sudden you get to learn what you want.”

College President Rudy Besikof connected the gathering to his own family, recalling his father, First Lt. James Besikof, being recognized Oct. 31 through Coronado’s Avenue of Heroes.

“I think that’s something that will always be very special to me,” Besikof said.

He thanked employees supporting veterans through campus programs. The ceremony also included a POW/MIA remembrance led by Lizeth Vega, a grant facilitator for MVC’s TRIO programs, honoring prisoners of war and service members missing in action.

Veterans seeking enrollment, counseling or benefits assistance can contact MVC’s Veterans Resource Center at 951-571-6247 or veterans@mvc.edu. For Veterans Upward Bound, contact Georgina Ramirez at 951-505-0723 or georgina.ramirez@mvc.edu, or visit the Veterans Upward Bound webpage.

For Thacker, returning to MVC meant recognizing where her education gained its footing.

“Now I have four degrees, and it all started here,” she said.

Moreno Valley College’s planning committee gathers after the Veterans Scholarship Ceremony celebrating three recipients’ perseverance, leadership and educational goals.

