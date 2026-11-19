A carpeted room with a low ceiling has served as an indoor physical education space at Warren H. Frisbie Middle School. For pep rallies, students have gathered in the cafeteria, according to school board Vice President Edgar Montes.

Students wanted a gym. They told the school board in emails, and Montes heard the same complaint from his own son.

“He said, ‘Dad, we don’t have a gym. It’s not fair,’” Montes said.

On Nov. 12, Rialto Unified School District broke ground on new gymnasiums at Frisbie and Ben F. Kolb middle schools, advancing projects that will give students dedicated athletic facilities, additional gathering space and indoor options when heat, cold or rain disrupt outdoor activities.

The gymnasium and associated campus improvement projects have an estimated construction cost of $50 million, or $25 million per school site, according to the district. Funding comes from Measure A, the $340 million school facilities bond voters approved in 2022.

The anticipated completion date for both gyms is June 2028.

For Montes, the groundbreaking follows advocacy dating to his first election to the board in 2010, when voters approved the district’s $98 million Measure Y bond. He said that measure could not cover all the district’s facility needs.

With Measure A, he said, the middle school gyms can finally move forward. He described Frisbie and Kolb as older, flagship middle schools where the facilities have long been needed.

Board member Evelyn Dominguez said students reinforced the need by sending multiple emails to board members beginning roughly a year to a year and a half before the groundbreaking.

Superintendent Dr. Alejandro Álvarez said the gyms were included in the original planning associated with Measure A. Student input, he said, helps district leaders understand what students need to feel connected to their campuses.

Montes said Frisbie’s indoor physical education space accommodates smaller groups of students, restricting the sports and activities they can practice.

“It’s very limited to what types of indoor activities or sports that they can do or practice in there,” Montes said.

The construction plans extend beyond the gym buildings. The district’s solicitation calls for rubberized tracks and synthetic athletic fields at both campuses, outdoor amphitheater seating and new basketball courts at Frisbie, and a softball field at Kolb. Both projects also include accessibility and other site improvements.

Board Clerk Dakira R. Williams said comparable opportunities across district schools are essential, including access to after-school programs and places where students can explore interests and develop skills.

“We never want any of our kids to feel like one school got something that the other students couldn’t benefit from,” Williams said.

Dominguez said campus improvements must also account for students with disabilities, providing safe, inclusive spaces for physical education and school activities.

“We want to make sure that our students are prepared for life physically, mentally, and educationally,” Dominguez said. “We want to make sure that we are setting our kids up for the best.”

Álvarez said the gyms will help middle school athletes prepare for high school competition by giving them access to similar facilities before they advance. They will also support intramural athletics offered through the district’s expanded learning program.

Their usefulness, he said, extends to days when students cannot comfortably remain outdoors.

“During inclement weather, when it’s too cold or too hot, it’s raining, we really have no other place to go other than where the kids eat,” Álvarez said.

The new buildings will provide another indoor option and room for assemblies. The district’s groundbreaking announcement also identifies community events among their intended uses.

Williams said school athletics can connect physical activity with classroom learning and habits that continue into adulthood.

She recalled playing basketball while taking geometry and recognizing how lessons about angles related to passing the ball. Her experiences in middle and high school gyms, she said, helped shape how she approaches exercise and teaches her children about being active.

“It still benefits generations down the line,” Williams said.

Álvarez said student advocacy offers insight into the entire school experience, from academics to physical education and mental health support. He said facilities that help students feel supported and connected can encourage attendance and greater attention in class.

The investment also brings an obligation to demonstrate what residents receive for their tax dollars.

District records show Measure A passed Nov. 8, 2022, with 69% approval. The measure authorized improvements that include school safety systems, classrooms, roofs, plumbing and electrical infrastructure.

Álvarez said bond-funded construction should produce buildings that remain useful after the borrowing used to finance them has been repaid. He said the district must also be able to maintain those facilities with its regular resources.

“For me, it’s buildings that’ll last 40, 50, 60 years,” he said.

Williams supported Measure A as a parent before joining the board. She said seeing construction take shape allows residents to assess whether the district is being a good steward of public money.

That investment, she said, matters to parents, grandparents, neighbors and residents without children in district schools who want a strong community.

For students who asked for a gym, the visible progress can also be an affirmation that their needs matter.

“When they see people actually out here and things moving, I mean, that’s a whole sense of pride, like, ‘Hey, I matter,’” Williams said.