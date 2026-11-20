Ron Alvarado, Christian Shaughnessy and Joe Salas are leading three San Bernardino City Council races, outlining agendas that put neglected properties, homelessness and neighborhood services at the center of their plans for office.

As of 6 PM on November 10th, Salas holds the largest advantage, positioning him to unseat Ward 4 Councilman Fred Shorett, who was first elected in March 2009 and has represented the ward for more than 17 years.

The unofficial tally shows Salas with 4,838 votes, or 65.03%, to Shorett’s 2,602 votes, or 34.97% — a margin of 2,236 votes. Alvarado leads Virginia Marquez in Ward 1, while Shaughnessy leads Benito Barrios in Ward 2. The results are not yet certified.

Inland Empire Community News reached out to all three candidates Nov. 10 for their reactions to the election results and priorities for office.

Salas said his campaign emphasized “addressing the local issues of residents, families and business owners in a responsive manner.”

He credited hard work and listening to neighbors for his showing. Asked about his goals, he referred to his campaign website, which identifies economic development, public safety and community well-being as priorities.

His platform calls for developing downtown and attracting retail and commercial projects, strengthening collaboration between law enforcement and residents, addressing homelessness, improving infrastructure and maintaining safe, clean parks.

Salas thanked voters for entrusting him with the responsibility of serving and asked them to hold him to his commitments.

“And keep me accountable,” he wrote.

In Ward 1, Alvarado has 2,067 votes, or 55.18%, to Marquez’s 1,679 votes, or 44.82%, giving him a 388-vote lead.

Alvarado described the returns as emotional and humbling for him, his wife and their young daughter. He said his grassroots campaign knocked on thousands of doors in the heat and rain.

“Seeing those numbers come in felt like a victory not just for our family, but for every neighbor who told us at their doorstep that they were tired of being ignored and ready for real change,” Alvarado said.

His first-year priorities are fiscal accountability and contract oversight, neighborhood revitalization and code enforcement, and restoring parks while supporting businesses downtown and along Mount Vernon.

Citing his background as a government fraud investigator, Alvarado said he would pursue audits of vendor contracts he considers failing and work to ensure Ward 1 receives its fair share of city resources.

He also wants to address vacant and boarded-up properties, repair streetlights and secure street repaving rather than temporary pothole patches. His parks agenda includes restoration and ongoing maintenance at Seccombe Lake Park, La Plaza Park and Hanes Park.

Alvarado attributed recurring Ward 1 fires to neglected code enforcement and absentee owners leaving vacant structures unsecured. He proposed strict enforcement, steep penalties for negligent owners, faster abatement of fire hazards and closer coordination among code enforcement, police and county fire personnel.

Asked whether he could help stop the fires, Alvarado said, “Yes—because we are going to stop waiting for vacant buildings to burn down before the city takes action.”

In Ward 2, Shaughnessy has 2,199 votes, or 56.11%, to Barrios’ 1,720 votes, or 43.89% — a 479-vote advantage.

“It felt like at long last a dark cloud had faded over our city,” Shaughnessy said. “We now have an opportunity to begin our ward and city over again.”

Shaughnessy identified protecting tenants and homeowners from negligent landlords, empowering city staff to prevent and address homelessness, and helping working families and small businesses thrive as his priorities.

He pledged to bring collaboration to the council and restore confidence among businesses and organized labor in the Second Ward.

“I will be a present, sober minded voice of collaboration and reason on the council that will restore business and labor confidence in the Second Ward,” Shaughnessy said.

Shaughnessy also tempered his celebration with a warning about the work ahead.

“We should celebrate this victory with jubilation, but the greatest struggles lie ahead, as do our greatest triumphs,” Shaughnessy said.