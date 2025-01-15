Newcomer, Incumbent School Trustees Sworn In

The Rialto Unified School District Board of Education welcomed its newest member and celebrated the reelection of two dedicated education leaders during its December 2024 meeting. The ceremony included the swearing-in of Board Members Dr. Stephanie Lewis, Joseph Martinez, and Dakira Williams followed by the reorganization of Board leadership roles.

Dr. Lewis was elected President, Martinez was elected Vice President, and Edgar Montes was elected Clerk. All five trustees participated in the reorganization.

Williams joins the Board as its newly elected member. Williams defeated three candidates, Mirna Ruiz, Scott Sparks, and Incumbent Nancy G. O’Kelley, who withdrew her name from the school board race and endorsed Sparks but was still listed on the ballot due to not meeting the deadline for withdrawing her name. Williams will now represent Area One. She is a parent advocate, a business owner, and a community leader with a Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business and Marketing from Howard University. With extensive experience in the defense and aerospace industry and specialized training in mediation, project management, and Six Sigma, Williams states that she will bring a fresh perspective to the Board of Education.

“I am deeply honored and grateful to the community for placing their trust in me as a member of the Rialto Board of Education,” replied Williams. “I want to sincerely thank everyone who supported and believed in what we can accomplish together when we focus on student success. During this challenging time, as we face the impact of fires in our region, my thoughts are with all those affected. Education is a gift that, once attained, cannot be taken away, and its importance becomes even more evident in moments like these. I am committed to working alongside our incredible educators, staff, and families to continue building a brighter future for our students, guided by the resilience and strength that define our community.”

A longtime resident of Rialto and an active parent leader, she has served on numerous committees, including the Parent Teacher Association (PTA), District Advisory Committee (DAC), and Parent Advisory Committee (PAC). Williams was sworn in by her father, Curren D. Price, who serves as a Los Angeles City Councilmember, and her daughter Zayla Williams, a Dual Language Immersion student at Trapp Elementary School who read the oath of office in Spanish. Her youngest daughter, Ziyah, her husband Joseph Williams, her mother, Del Richardson Price, and many extended family and supporters also attended.

Dr. Lewis reelected for a second term on the Board, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her position while serving Area Two. Dr. Lewis defeated James Martinez during the November election. First elected in 2020, Dr. Lewis is a Board-Certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioner and Pediatric Mental Health Specialist with extensive professional and academic experience. In addition to serving as the High-Risk Infant Follow-Up Program Coordinator at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, she is an Assistant Professor at Western University of Health Sciences and a Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Phoenix Graduate School of Nursing. Dr. Lewis is also a former RUSD parent and longtime Rialto resident. She will now lead the Board of Education as President, a role she previously held in 2023. Joanne Gilbert, former RUSD Board of Education president and a mentor to Dr. Lewis, swore in the incumbent. Dr. Lewis was supported at the school board meeting by her family and friends, in attendance.

“I am humbled by the support of my community,” stated Dr. Lewis. “I wholeheartedly appreciate those who had faith in my ability to lead. I thank you to our voters, as I courageously enter the next four years of my term working with the Board of Education in service to the community. I want to make sure to extend my sincerest prayers and thoughts to our teachers, support staff, administrators, and those affected by these Southern California wildfires. Thank you to our firefighters, who have been working non-stop to put out these fires. I look forward to serving my term and making decisions in the best interest of our deserving RUSD students.”

Martinez, a veteran trustee on the Board, ran unopposed as he was reelected in Area Four. Affectionately known as “Mr. STEM” for his passion for science, technology, and STEM education. Martinez was first elected to the RUSD Board of Education in 2008. He has served in all leadership capacities, including as President, Vice President, and Clerk. A retired classified employee and former classified union president, Martinez is involved in the community through his work with the Kiwanis Club of Rialto. He will now serve as the Board’s Vice President.

Martinez was sworn in by RUSD Student Member Ivan Manzo, a senior at Eisenhower High School and the student representative for the District.

As he addressed the viewing public after the ceremony, Martinez emphasized the symbolic importance of having Manzo read the oath of office and putting students first in the Board’s decision-making process.

“People ask me, why am I having our Student Member swear me in?” Martinez responded at the meeting, “It’s an easy answer. They, the students, are the ones I serve. Even though they can’t vote for me, they are the reason we are all here. We work to serve our students. I thank the public for bringing me back for another four-year term. I appreciate all of you. We will do our best for the students of the Rialto Unified School District.”

The RUSD Board of Education generally meets twice a month on select Wednesdays throughout the year at the Dr. John R. Kazalunas Education Center, located at 182 East Walnut Ave. in Rialto. The full schedule for Board Meetings is available at rialtousd.org.