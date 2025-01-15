World War II Veteran Awarded High School Diploma

SBCSS had the distinct honor of posthumously awarding veteran Martin Minter his high school diploma during the 16th Annual Operation Recognition Veterans Diploma Project (VDP), with his family in attendance to share in the moment.

Marvin served in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1943-1945. During his time in the military, Marvin served as a member of the Third Army under General Patton, working as a Truck Driver Light. Throughout his time in the service, he supported the logistics operation, the Red Ball Express, supplying resources to Allied forces after the primary D-Day landing.

At the ceremony held on Dec. 16, Marvin’s daughter, former Assemblywoman Cheryl Brown, accepted a diploma, medal and keepsake on her father’s behalf.

This impactful project is conducted in partnership with the San Bernardino County Department of Veterans Affairs. VDP provides an opportunity to issue high school diplomas to veterans whose high school education was interrupted due to military service during World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and to individuals who were interned in a Japanese American relocation camp. Since the program’s inception in 2009, 300 diplomas have been presented to eligible veterans.