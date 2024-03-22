Nine Trailblazing Rialto Women Honored for Contributions in Women’s Herstory Month Celebration

The Women’s Club of Rialto celebrated Women’s History Month on March 6th by honoring nine women who have made significant contributions to the Rialto community. The event recognized the achievements of women in various fields, including law enforcement, education, city administration, and business.

Among the honorees were Officer Briana Reyes of the Rialto Police Department and Captain Theresa Rivera of the Rialto Fire Department, both of whom have demonstrated exceptional dedication and service in their respective roles. In the field of education, Ms. Amy Cortez, a fourth-grade teacher at Morgan Elementary School, and Mrs. Ramona Rodriguez, the Principal at Simpson Elementary School, were acknowledged for their contributions to the Rialto Unified School District.

Barbara McGee, the City Clerk and Information Services Director for Rialto, was also honored for her leadership and commitment to the community. Additionally, four women from Shaver Insurance, Maxine Shaver Hitchings, Kimberly Shaver, Tamara Harmon, and Jennifer Smith, were recognized for their roles in the family-owned business and their impact on the local community.

The Rialto Women’s Club’s celebration of Women’s History Month highlights the diverse and vital contributions of women in shaping the community of Rialto.