Two Students Crowned San Bernardino County Spelling Bee Champions Headed to Scripps National Spelling Bee

The San Bernardino County Spelling Bee concluded with exhilarating victories, showcasing exceptional linguistic scholars from across the region. Representing a diverse array of school districts and charter schools, the competition culminated in a thrilling event between the county’s finest spellers.

San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools (SBCSS) hosted the annual competition at San Bernardino Valley College on Mar. 13.

This year’s champions emerged from the ranks of Etiwanda School District. Shrey Parikh, a sixth-grade student, and Srikanth Satheesh Kumar, an eighth-grade student, demonstrated exceptional skill and composure throughout the competition.

“The San Bernardino County Spelling Bee serves as a testament to the dedication and talent of our students,” said County Superintendent Ted Alejandre. “It’s inspiring to witness their hard work and determination on display, showcasing their semantic skills in such a challenging and prestigious competition.”

Sixth-grader Parikh solidified his victory after correctly spelling the word “rarefaction.” Satheesh Kumar was named the co-champion after providing the correct spelling of the word “recrudescent.”

The champions will now prepare to compete on the national stage where they will represent San Bernardino County during the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.

Parikh expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate in such a prestigious event. “Thank you to my mom and dad, family, and my teacher Ms. Miller and to all the spelling bee organizers,” said Parikh.

“I would like to thank my mom, dad, and my brother for support and always being there for me. I will always be thankful for my teachers for encouraging me,” said eighth-grader Satheesh Kumar.

Participating school districts in this year’s Spelling Bee included Alta Loma SD, Apple Valley Unified SD, Central SD, Etiwanda SD, Ontario-Montclair SD, San Bernardino City Unified SD, Snowline Joint Unified SD, Upland Unified SD, and Victor Valley Union High SD. Students from Empire Springs Charter, Granite Mountain Charter, and Inland Leaders Charter also participated in this year’s competition.

The San Bernardino County Spelling Bee not only celebrates academic achievement but also fosters a sense of camaraderie and sportsmanship among participants.

The top five 2024 Spelling Bee Champions are:

First Place Champion – Shrey Parikh, Day Creek Intermediate School

First Place Champion – Srikanth Satheesh Kumar, Heritage Intermediate School

Second Place Champion – Ruiee Shih, Day Creek Intermediate School

Third Place Champion – Abheri Sureddi, John L. Golden Elementary School

Fourth Place Champion – Afiyah Ashrafi, Spring Charter Schools

Fourth Place Champion – Anika Crowe, Granite Mountain Charter School

Fourth Place Champion – Katherine Odell, Spring Charter Schools

Fourth Place Champion – Leilani Saito, Sitting Bull Academy

Fifth Place Champion – Summer He, Caryn Elementary School

Fifth Place Champion – Sophia Raqueno, Ruth Musser Middle School

Fifth Place Champion – Yahya Tchich, Summit Intermediate School

