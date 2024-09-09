Nonprofit Shoes That Fit Honored With SBCUSD Outstanding Community Partner Award

The San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD) is proud to announce that the Claremont-based nonprofit Shoes That Fit has been honored as the Outstanding Community Partner Award recipient for May.

This recognition celebrates the organization’s remarkable generosity and unwavering commitment to improving the lives of local students and was presented at the Board of Education’s May 21 meeting. Shoes That Fit has made a significant impact in the San Bernardino community by providing thousands of new shoes to students, including a May 23 donation of 1,431 pairs of brand-name sneakers to students at San Bernardino High School (SBHS), the nonprofit’s largest donation to date. This initiative not only ensures that students have proper footwear but also boosts their confidence and school engagement, said Superintendent Mauricio Arellano.

“By addressing a basic need, Shoes That Fit allows our students to focus on their education without the distraction of discomfort or insecurity,” Arellano said. “Their generosity exemplifies the kind of community spirit that helps our students shine.”

Last school year alone, Shoes That Fit donated brand new shoes to students at Bing Wong Elementary, Jones Elementary, Richardson PREP HI Middle School, and SBHS.

“One in three children in America lives in a low income or impoverished family,” said Julie Stevens, Chief of Staff for Shoes that Fit. “Shoes that Fit’s mission is to tackle one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by giving the children new, high-quality, brand-name athletic shoes so that they can have dignity and joy when they attend school, prepared to learn, play and thrive.”

San Bernardino High School 10th-grader Nicholas Nelson checks out his options during the Shoes that Fit event on May 23, 2024. (Photo by Corina Borsuk and provided courtesy of SBCUSD)

For SBHS senior Camila Sanchez, 18, receiving a brand new pair of Nike shoes means she can save even more money for her freshman year at Cal Poly Pomona.

“Getting this pair of shoes may not seem like much, but I have a sister who also goes here and for both of us to get new shoes, that’s really going to help my mom,” Sanchez said as she slipped on her new kicks in the school gym while around her dozens of students selected shoes and socks. “I’m so happy that people care and want to help our school.”

The Outstanding Community Partner Award is given monthly to organizations that have made a substantial difference in the lives of SBCUSD students and families. Shoes That Fit’s dedication to service has set a new standard for community involvement.