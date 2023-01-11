NWPAC Meet and Greet warmly welcomes Mayor Helen Tran and Councilwoman Kimberly Calvin, with slight contention regarding logistics industry

On January 9th, the Northwest Project Area Committee (NWPAC) held a Meet and Greet for City of San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran, while Councilwoman Kimberly Calvin provided an update on the 6th Ward.

Even though heavy rain was pouring outside, around 50 constituents attended the 2-hour meeting at New Hope Family Life Church.

And while Tran and Calvin were well received, during the question and answer portion of the meeting, one specific resident of the Third Ward came for Calvin incorrectly, and she corrected his misconceived notion.

“It’s concerning to me because there have been talks about a strategic plan ever since I moved to this city. Do we have a strategic plan that identifies the best place for future logistics? Councilwoman Calvin, are you against logistics,” asked Third Ward Resident Luis Ojeda.

Calvin was quick to answer, “Against the logistics industry? No sir. But, since its existence, Ward 6 has had the worst air quality; read the data. Where is the concern for our children? It’s time for our Ward to have more than just trucking and logistics. The sixth Ward will not continue to be the only Ward to produce logistics like it’s done since 1966.”

Calvin’s sentiment was met with applause and resulted in residents from the sixth Ward getting on their feet and taking the floor.

One resident expressed that they do not wish to see any more trucking in the sixth Ward since many in their family suffer from asthma and allergies and want the same quality of life as those in the Third Ward.

Tran and Calvin assured constituents at the meeting that a strategic plan is currently in the works.

Other items discussed include the plan to revitalize downtown, the San Bernardino International Airport, Burrtec trash collection fee increases and affordable housing.

Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gomez Reyes’ Field Representative Michael Townsend, Planning Commissioner Dolores Armstead, and Neighborhood Housing Services of the Inland Empire Deputy Director Kailin Scott were also in attendance Monday night.

The NWPAC meets on the second Monday of every month, at 6 PM, at New Hope Family Life Church.