Newly electeds taking office in 2023, from San Bernardino, to Colton, Rialto, and the county

It’s a new dawn, it’s a new year and after election results were certified on December 8th, 2022 – a handful of newly electeds in San Bernardino County are resuming office this month.
Late last year, the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters reported that out of the 1.138 million registered voters in the County, only 458,946 residents casted their votes, resulting in a measly 40.3 percent voter turnout.
Here is a succinct list of election results for the cities of San Bernardino, Colton, Rialto, and the County of San Bernardino:
Congress
23rd Congressional District
Jay Obernolte (R)
25th Congressional District
Raul Ruiz (D)
33rd Congressional District
Pete Aguilar (D)
35th Congressional District
Norma J. Torres (D)
Assembly
34th Assembly District
Tom Lackey (R)
45th Assembly District
James C. Ramos (D)
50th Assembly District
Eloise Gomez Reyes (D)
53rd Assembly District
Freddie Rodriguez (D)
San Bernardino County
San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, District 2
Jesse Armendarez
Cities
Colton City Council, Mayor
Frank J. Navarro
Colton City Council, District 2
Kelly J. Chastain
Colton City Council, District 3
Luis S. Gonzalez
Colton City Council, District 4
John R. Echevarria
Rialto City Council, vote for two
Joe Baca Sr.
Ed Scott
San Bernardino City Council, Mayor
Helen Tran
For more information, visit the San Bernardino County Registrar of voters at results.rov.sbcounty.gov/Results/20221108/