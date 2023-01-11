Newly electeds taking office in 2023, from San Bernardino, to Colton, Rialto, and the county

It’s a new dawn, it’s a new year and after election results were certified on December 8th, 2022 – a handful of newly electeds in San Bernardino County are resuming office this month.

Late last year, the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters reported that out of the 1.138 million registered voters in the County, only 458,946 residents casted their votes, resulting in a measly 40.3 percent voter turnout.

Here is a succinct list of election results for the cities of San Bernardino, Colton, Rialto, and the County of San Bernardino:

Congress

23rd Congressional District

Jay Obernolte (R)

25th Congressional District

Raul Ruiz (D)

33rd Congressional District

Pete Aguilar (D)

35th Congressional District

Norma J. Torres (D)

Assembly

34th Assembly District

Tom Lackey (R)

45th Assembly District

James C. Ramos (D)

50th Assembly District

Eloise Gomez Reyes (D)

53rd Assembly District

Freddie Rodriguez (D)

San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, District 2

Jesse Armendarez

Cities

Colton City Council, Mayor

Frank J. Navarro

Colton City Council, District 2

Kelly J. Chastain

Colton City Council, District 3

Luis S. Gonzalez

Colton City Council, District 4

John R. Echevarria

Rialto City Council, vote for two

Joe Baca Sr.

Ed Scott

San Bernardino City Council, Mayor

Helen Tran

For more information, visit the San Bernardino County Registrar of voters at results.rov.sbcounty.gov/Results/20221108/