Officers Assaulted While Breaking Up Student Fight at Entrepreneur High School; Viral Video Prompts Investigation

A fight between three female students at Entrepreneur High School in Highland escalated Thursday afternoon, April 24, when two San Bernardino City Unified School District police officers were assaulted while attempting to break up the altercation — a moment captured on cellphone video that quickly spread across TikTok, X, and other platforms.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the school’s parking lot. Video filmed by a bystander shows the students striking and yelling at each other as officers attempt to intervene. The confrontation intensifies when one of the teens pulls a female officer by the hair, prompting the male officer to tackle the other student to the ground. Several adults also appear during the fight, with at least one seemingly joining the altercation.

According to the video, both officers were physically assaulted. The students were eventually subdued, handcuffed, and taken into custody after backup officers arrived. Their names have not been released due to their age.

Much of the public response in the comment sections commended the officers — particularly the male and female officers involved — for demonstrating restraint during the highly charged situation.

Inland Empire Community News contacted SBCUSD Communications Director MaryRone Goodwin by phone on Friday, April 25, and followed up via email with questions regarding student disciplinary actions, whether the officers’ response aligned with law enforcement policy, and to confirm whether one of the adults seen in the video was a parent of one or both of the girls involved. As of publication, neither Goodwin nor the district has responded.

The incident remains under investigation.