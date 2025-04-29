Crafton Hills College to Graduate First Cohort With Bachelor’s Degrees in Respiratory Therapy

Crafton Hills College (CHC) is proud to announce the graduation of its first cohort of students earning a bachelor’s degree in respiratory therapy. On May 22, seven students will walk the stage, marking a historic milestone for the college and the Inland Empire region.

This cohort began their journey in January 2024, taking advantage of the opportunity created by California’s expanded community college baccalaureate program. The initiative, approved by the state in 2014 through Senate Bill 850, allowed select California community colleges to offer bachelor’s degrees in fields not widely available at the California State University or University of California systems. In 2021, Assembly Bill 927 made this program permanent, providing community colleges like CHC the ability to meet local workforce demands by offering affordable, high-quality bachelor’s degrees in specialized fields.

While an associate degree has traditionally served as the entry-level qualification for respiratory therapists, this will change by 2030.

According to the American Association for Respiratory Care, beginning in 2030, new respiratory therapists entering the workforce will be required to hold a minimum of a bachelor’s degree in respiratory therapy or a related health sciences field with a respiratory therapy concentration, along with the Registered Respiratory Therapist credential from the National Board for Respiratory Care. This requirement emphasizes the increasing complexity of healthcare and the need for highly skilled professionals.

The additional credential enhances earning potential, provides access to management positions and expands career opportunities, making CHC’s program a crucial resource for students and the broader healthcare community.

Building on this success, CHC is preparing to submit a proposal to the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office to offer a Bachelor of Science in Emergency Medical Services. When approved, this new degree will further the college’s mission of providing innovative, career-focused education that meets regional and statewide workforce needs.

For more information about CHC’s bachelor’s degree program, visit craftonhills.edu/bsrc or contact chc_rcp@craftonhills.edu.