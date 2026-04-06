April 7, 2026

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Omnitrans Lands $1 Million for Electric Bus, sbX Charging Infrastructure

2 min read
1 day ago Contributing Writer

Rep. Pete Aguilar, Omnitrans officials, transit workers and community leaders pose with a ceremonial $1 million check on April 6 during a San Bernardino funding announcement for battery electric buses and sbX charging infrastructure.

Rep. Pete Aguilar (CA-33) announced that he secured $1,000,000 in community project funding for Omnitrans’ Battery Electric Buses and Installation of Charging Infrastructure project. This funding will create jobs, make commutes smoother for residents and improve air quality in the Inland Empire, which is among the worst in the nation, by allowing Omnitrans to purchase a new zero-emission electric bus and install charging infrastructure on the sbX Green Line, Omnitrans’ rapid bus transit line.

Additionally, Omnitrans will hire and train an apprentice specializing in zero-emissions bus maintenance to help ensure the long-term success of its electric bus fleet. You can watch the full video of the press conference here and find photos from the event above and here.

“As our region grows, it’s crucial that our public transportation system can help people get to where they need to go quickly, efficiently and cleanly,” said Rep. Pete Aguilar. “I’m proud to deliver $1 million for Omnitrans and the Inland Empire’s air quality by expanding and ensuring the long-term success of their electric bus fleet and charging infrastructure. When we invest in clean transit here in California, we’re creating jobs, promoting a better, healthier, more sustainable future for Californians and ensuring future generations can build their lives here. I’ll keep fighting for more federal resources that help reduce air pollution, strengthen our transportation infrastructure and improve public health so that Inland Empire families can thrive.”

Omnitrans has always prioritized enhancing air quality in our region,” said Erin Rogers, CEO/General Manager, Omnitrans. “We are grateful for Representative Aguilar’s support in this effort to further our zero-emissions goals and improve the quality of life in our community.”

In January 2026, Rep. Aguilar helped pass the Commerce, Justice, Science, Energy and Water Development, and Interior and Environment Appropriations Act of 2026, which included $7.4 million in federal community project funding grants for seven projects in California’s 33rd Congressional District.

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