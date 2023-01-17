Over 130 children from San Bernardino, Colton, and Rialto attend Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr.’s Baseball Fitness Clinic

Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. held his 16th annual Baseball and Softball Fitness Clinic at the San Manuel Stadium on Saturday, January 14th.

Over 130 children, ages seven to 13, from San Bernardino, Colton, and Rialto toughed the storm, partook in baseball drills, and learned new stretches to prevent injuries at the clinic.

Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. passes out free lunches to youth participants at the end of the clinic.

“Our volunteers came from Eisenhower, Carter, Bloomington, and Indian Springs High schools and led the drills they perform at their schools. Children who attended garnered the basics of hitting, fielding, and stretching techniques to avoid injuries and participated in ladder and agility drills. So many of these types of clinics come with a cost, so to be able to provide this to our underserved communities is so important,” said Baca.

Baca said he attended community baseball clinics when he was a child and even played baseball for four years in college, inspiring him to host the clinics years ago.

“I played baseball for a year at San Bernardino Valley College and three years at Cal State San Bernardino; I played a mix of second and third base. So this culmination of experience and love for the sport has driven me to continue providing this one-day clinic that will leave these children with memories that will last their entire life,” continued Baca.

Over 130 registered children enjoying a day on the field at the San Manuel Stadium in San Bernardino.

Besides getting through 95 percent of the program before the heavy rainfall, what was unique about this year’s clinic was bringing out D.J. Carpenter from the St. Louis Cardinals to sign autographs for the participants.

“The man who helps me fund these clinics, Ernie Ramirez, is the one who helped us pull in D.J. for this clinic, and it elevated the excitement factor. Ernie is from Rialto, and while he no longer lives here, the Inland community still holds a big place in his heart,” concluded Baca.

Children who participated also received a free lunch and had the opportunity to mingle with the iconic Inland Empire 66’ers, Mascott Bernie.

To learn more about Joe Baca Jr. and the fifth district, visit sbcounty.gov/bosd5/.