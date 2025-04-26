Perris Hill Pickleball Unveils Exciting Vision for a World-Class Pickleball and Tennis Center

Perris Hill Pickleball is thrilled to announce a bold and forward-thinking proposal to transform Perris Hill Park into a premier destination for pickleball and tennis enthusiasts. This state-of-the-art facility promises to enhance recreational opportunities for residents and visitors alike, while fostering community engagement and bolstering the local economy.

The proposed pickleball and tennis center is set to include cutting-edge amenities such as 12 pickleball courts, 4 tennis courts, new open sided shade structure for players and spectators. A spectacular grand main entrance with a featured sign structure. By creating a shared space for players of all ages and skill levels, the vision for this project reflects the club’s commitment to inclusivity, health, and growth of racquet sports in our region.

“Our vision is to create a world-class facility that inspires connection, competition, and wellness,” said Sam Catalano, spokesperson for Perris Hill Pickleball. “This center will be more than just courts-it will be a vibrant community hub where people can gather, learn, and celebrate the joy of sport.”

In addition to enriching the recreational landscape, the center is poised to deliver significant economic benefits. By hosting tournaments, leagues, and community events, the facility is expected to attract visitors, support local businesses, and generate revenue for the city.

To turn this vision into reality, Perris Hill Pickleball is seeking public and political support to secure necessary approvals and funding for the project. The club is working closely with city officials to ensure that the project aligns with the City of San Bernardino’s goals for sustainable development and community well-being.

“We expect the new pickleball and tennis center will be a high activity hub that will generate significant traffic all the hours and days the park is open,” said Catalano.