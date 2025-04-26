Akoma Unity Center Celebrates Grand Opening of New Innovation Spaces and 4th Annual Earth Day Volunteer Event

On Saturday, April 19, 2025, Akoma Unity Center hosted a powerful, joy-filled day of growth, innovation, and community empowerment with the grand opening of several exciting new initiatives: the Automation & Robotics Lab, the Akoma Speaks Podcast Room, and the Wellness Room—alongside its 4th Annual Earth Day Celebration launching its new Hydroponics and Aquaponics Programs honoring Ms. Veatrice Jews, Community Environment Warrior.



Over 250 attendees gathered on Akoma’s campus joined in on the Ribbon Cutting Ceremonies. First, being the new Automation & Robotics Lab—home to Akoma’s new “Discovering Automation Youth Program”, created in collaboration with Accessible Automation Inc. This transformative program equips youth ages 10–18 with cutting-edge skills in robotics, coding, 3D printing, and industrial automation through a 12-week immersive experience.



Engineer Mr. Isaac Nash-Bey, Founder/Executive Director of Accessible Automation, remarked,



“The curriculum and programming being offered here is the same programming that professional engineers are trained on—and are paying thousands of dollars for. These students are receiving access to training that simply isn’t available to them anywhere else right now. Akoma is giving them a head start on the future.”



The celebration continued with the launch of the Akoma Speaks Podcast Room, an exciting new platform for youth voices. During the event, Akoma’s scholars interviewed an inspiring lineup of community leaders and changemakers, including:

Dr. Cherina Betters, College Board of Trustees Member

Dr. Gwen Dowdy-Rodgers, County Board of Education, County Superintendent of Schools

Victor Suarez, Digital Arts Educator at Arroyo Valley High School and San Bernardino City Commissioner

Prince Ogidikpe, Former Akoma Mentor and District 29 Representative for Senator Eloise Gomez-Reyes

Madison Santiago, Inland Empire Resource Conservation District funder of Akoma’s Aquaponics and Hydroponics program.



Through these powerful conversations, scholars explored leadership, civic engagement, educational equity, and career pathways—all while developing their communication and media skills.



Additionally, Akoma unveiled its brand-new Wellness Room, created in partnership with Academic Mental Balance Group and the Dreams Foundation. This dedicated space offers youth a peaceful environment to recharge, focus on mental health, and access valuable resources that promote emotional well-being and resilience.



The day concluded with Akoma’s 4th Annual Earth Day Celebration launching the new Hydroponics and Aquaponics Program, where families, scholars, and volunteers worked side-by-side expanding Akoma’s sustainability gardens—furthering Akoma’s commitment to environmental justice, food sovereignty, and intergenerational learning.



“This was a true celebration of purpose—planting seeds in both soil and spirit,” said Kimberly Calvin, Executive Director of Akoma Unity Center. “We’re not only preparing our youth for high-demand careers, but we’re also preparing them to lead with vision, compassion, and innovation. We would like to thank our sponsors San Manuel Cares Foundation, Inland Empire Resource Conservation District, So Cal Gas, So Cal Edison”