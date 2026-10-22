Redlands Councilwoman Denise Davis Champions Affordability

Redlands Councilwoman Denise Davis wants more housing residents can afford, an end to new large warehouse development and stronger support for families as she seeks a third term representing District 1.

During an Oct. 7 appearance on IECN’s “The Inland Insight Podcast,” Davis connected those priorities to decisions about how Redlands grows: where homes are built, what development brings to surrounding neighborhoods and whether city services keep pace.

“Affordability is a tremendous concern,” Davis said. “The cost of gas, the cost of groceries.”

First elected in 2018 and reelected in 2022, Davis represents the city’s west side and previously served as mayor pro tem. She is seeking another four-year term in the Nov. 3 election.

Housing affordability was a central theme of the interview. Davis said Redlands needs options for different incomes and stages of life, including apartments, condominiums and single-family homes.

She pointed to the city’s inclusionary housing policy, which requires qualifying developments to provide affordable homes or satisfy approved alternatives, including fees supporting affordable housing. The municipal code applies the requirements to residential developments with 10 or more units.

Davis said approved projects have committed to affordable units or paid fees, and the city is collecting millions of dollars intended to help finance future affordable housing.

“I think we need to just have a broader view of what it means to provide housing and housing that people can afford,” she said.

Location matters, too. Davis supports housing near transit, grocery stores and other necessities. She identified the University of Redlands transit village as a potential location for affordable housing, while acknowledging that economic conditions have slowed progress.

Her support for residential growth comes alongside opposition to additional warehouse development, which she linked to truck traffic, air pollution and concerns about the long-term value of logistics jobs as automation advances.

The interview followed the council’s unanimous Oct. 6 vote to introduce an ordinance prohibiting new warehouses and logistics distribution facilities covered by the city’s definition. That definition includes facilities with at least 50,000 square feet or more than five truck docks. Existing warehouses could remain; final adoption was scheduled for Oct. 20.

Davis said remaining land potentially available for warehouse development was primarily in her district, near the Loma Linda border. She pointed to developments combining homes and retail near transit as an alternative approach to growth.

A mother of a 3-year-old son, Davis said the health implications of land-use decisions have become more personal.

“This is one of those decisions where we can have a direct impact in public health, especially for children and for seniors and for vulnerable communities,” she said.

Beyond warehouse restrictions, Davis said she advocated for a full-time sustainability coordinator to help city departments carry out climate goals, including planning for electric vehicles, solar installations and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Davis also described homelessness as an area where city investment has produced results but further coordination is needed.

She cited the conversion of the former Good Nite Inn into supportive housing in her district. City records identify a $30 million state Homekey award for the project, designed to provide 98 studio units for chronically homeless people.

Davis said the city and its partners have secured more than $40 million in state funding to address homelessness overall, and the converted motel now houses more than 100 people with supportive services.

She credited dedicated city staffing with making it easier to connect residents with assistance, including temporary hotel vouchers and longer-term housing resources. However, she said help needs to be more accessible on weekends and outside regular working hours.

“I would say that there is someone I can call now,” Davis said. “Before there wasn’t.”

Food assistance is another priority. Davis said she proposed a task force to bring together schools and nonprofits distributing food, identify gaps and improve coordination as organizations face rising costs and demand.

She said she requested five grants of $20,000 each to support food assistance, but the council declined. According to Davis, colleagues believed the money should come from sources outside local government.

“I think that we have the resources and we can and should be helping our community, especially the most vulnerable,” she said.

Davis said she would continue pursuing support through the city, nonprofits and other community resources. She also wants affordable recreation opportunities and scholarships so children can participate in city programs.

Public safety would be another focus of a new term. Davis said she wants additional firefighters and is planning for a fifth fire station on the northeast side of town within the next decade.

That proposal is separate from relocating an existing station operating from a trailer to a permanent building at Heritage Park in her district, she said.

“As the city grows, we need to grow our fire department,” Davis said.

Funding remains part of that discussion. Davis said tighter budgets will make outside grants increasingly important. She credited a full-time grants coordinator, a position she said she advocated for, with strengthening the city’s ability to seek additional resources.

She also emphasized making local government easier to follow. Her short council-meeting recaps on social media and campaign events with optional donations are intended to reduce barriers to participation, she said.

She cited the Redlands Youth Council, which she founded six years ago, as a way to involve high school students in civic life and hear their priorities.

“I want to widen the net of who participates in government,” Davis said. “Ideally, everyone should participate in their local government.”

Sponsored content paid for by Davis for Redlands City Council 2026.