San Bernardino County Celebrates New Housing, Wellness Campus

San Bernardino County celebrated the ribbon cutting for Phase II of the Highland Creek Housing & Wellness Campus Oct. 26. The newly expanded campus represents a continued commitment to providing stable housing, treatment and care services for some of the county’s most vulnerable residents.

Ceremony attendees included Board of Supervisors Vice Chair and Fifth District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr.; San Bernardino County Chief Executive Officer Luther Snoke; Assemblymember James Ramos, 45th District; Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation Culture Seat Member Joseph “Joe” Maarango; San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran; San Bernardino County Assistant Executive Officer Trevor Leja; and California Department of Social Services Community Care Expansion Program Unit Manager Zion Smith.

Highland Creek, formerly known as Pacific Village, is a collaborative project involving the county departments of Behavioral Health, Aging and Adult Services, Community Development and Housing, and Project and Facilities Management. The campus will serve individuals experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless. On-site services will focus on older adults, people with disabilities and those experiencing substance use challenges, groups that often face barriers to accessing appropriate care and housing.

“The expansion of Highland Creek is an investment in our community that will have a lasting impact for generations to come,” Baca, Jr., said. “It will create opportunities, improve well-being and help ensure that individuals and families have the support they need to thrive. I’m proud to be a part of making this project a reality. Ultimately, it’s about the people who come after us and the legacy we leave for them.”

The project is supported by a $3 million grant from the Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation. Photo by San Bernardino County

Phase II includes a 16-bed Substance Use Disorder facility, a 32-bed Recuperative Care Center for individuals recovering from hospitalization or illness, 58 permanent supportive housing units, community spaces, healing gardens, a dog run and outdoor gathering areas.

“I want to thank the Board of Supervisors for their leadership and support, as well as the county departments whose collaboration helped bring this campus to completion,” Snoke said. “We’re also grateful to our federal and state partners, Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation, Inland Empire Health Plan and the service providers that contributed to this effort. This milestone belongs to everyone who helped bring the campus to life and to the residents who will be supported at this facility.”

In addition to providing housing, care and treatment services, Highland Creek will also connect residents with essential resources such as job training and educational opportunities. By bringing these services together on one campus, the project aims to address the complex and often interconnected challenges that contribute to homelessness.

Highland Creek is an approximately $91.68 million project that is supported through a combination of state grants, private contributions and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. Phase III is the next step in Highland Creek’s ongoing expansion and further details will be shared as the project progresses.