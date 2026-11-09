NPHS Raises $317,000 at Riverside Gala, Calls for Greater Access to Affordable Housing

Hundreds took to the Riverside Municipal Auditorium Friday, Oct. 16 for the 35th anniversary celebration of Neighborhood Partnership Housing Services (NPHS), where a fundraising gala helped raise $317,000 to support down payment assistance programs for first-time buyers. The organization focuses on strengthening communities by providing housing and finance solutions for underserved families in the Inland Empire.

NPHS President Clemente Arturo Mojica said the celebration highlighted the organization’s efforts to expand access to affordable housing and homeownership for low- and moderate-income families.

Still, for Mojica, the evening was about more than an anniversary.

“This event, it’s not so much about what it means to me, but what it means to the future of our communities, our residents and our families to build a better future with the attainment of a stable, affordable home,” he said.

Mojica said NPHS hosts anniversary galas every five years, with smaller “sunset receptions” held during the interim to update advocates and community stakeholders about the company’s successes, progress and pressing challenges.

Despite their impact, Mojica said that affordable housing is still out of reach for many families in the region. He called for greater cooperation between financial institutions, community leaders and policy makers to address longstanding barriers to homeownership.

Gala attendees raise their bidder numbers during an auction Friday, Oct. 16 at the Riverside Municipal Auditorium.

“We need more systems change,” Mojica said. “But the progress that we made is that more people have come to the table to help us.”

Mojica said the changes needed to increase homeownership include expanding down payment assistance programs, simplifying the homebuying process and easing restrictive mortgage lending requirements for qualified families.

He also pointed to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted banks to tighten lending requirements. Mojica said that access to some forms of credit has improved, obtaining mortgage financing remains a challenge for many.

However, some banking partners have started offering more flexible lending options, including assistance with down payments and closing costs, according to Mojica.

Looking ahead, Mojica emphasized the importance of increasing the supply of affordable starter homes rather than focusing on high-priced housing projects.

“We need everybody’s help. This is not something that one organization can tackle alone,” Mojica said, urging financial institutions, developers, policymakers and community leaders to work together.