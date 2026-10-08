University of Redlands Students Organize Silent Solidarity March in Wake of Cornell Seven Case

As the Cornell Seven case raises concerns of sexual violence across the country, University of Redlands (U of R) students organized a silent solidarity march for the alleged rape victim Jane Doe and victims of sexual violence everywhere.

The march comes amid national attention surrounding allegations that seven Cornell University students raped a female student. At U of R, organizers used the case to draw attention to sexual violence more broadly and connect students with campus resources for survivors.

Roughly 60 students participated in the march from the Hunsaker University Center across campus. After completing their trek, students gathered for a private open-mic session to share their personal experiences with sexual violence.

Prior to the march, Inland Empire Community News (IECN) spoke with lead student-organizer Aya Hashi, who emphasized that education about and protection from sexual violence aren’t limited to one group and do not result solely from Greek campus culture.

“It’s not just a specific group issue — it’s all an issue,” Hashi said. “We need to teach that consent is the first thing that matters, and it’s not just a Greek issue.”

Hashi organized the march through Wadada Wa Rengi Wengi (WRW), a non-Greek student organization whose work includes social justice and activism. Organizers also partnered with the campus and sought support from the university’s Title IX office and Counseling Center.

Catherine Calhoun, the university’s director of equity and Title IX coordinator, stressed in an email that the march itself was entirely student-organized and student-led. Calhoun attended the event to explain the role of the Title IX office and inform students about available resources.

The Title IX office and Counseling Center also made staff available during the evening for students who wanted to speak privately or needed support while processing their emotions, according to Calhoun.

In an effort to provide support for students affected by sexual violence, Calhoun said students have access to the resources provided by the Office of Equity and Title IX, Student Affairs and the Counseling Center, as well as a 24/7 hotline and TimelyCare, a virtual mental health and well-being service. The Counseling Center also runs the Empowerment Group, a confidential support group for survivors of sexual assault.

“We believe that meaningful progress requires partnership with students,” Calhoun wrote in an email. “By supporting student-led initiatives and engaging in ongoing dialogue, the University seeks to empower students to be active participants in creating a safer and more supportive campus community for everyone.”

For Hashi, the Cornell Seven case and sexual violence generally emerge from troubling cultural and political trends.

“I think it’s a culture issue because of what the MAGA movement has created,” Hashi said, emphasizing the rise of figures like President Donald Trump and Andrew Tate. “I think it’s a political issue because we’re rolling back abortion and reproductive rights access, and now women who are being raped can’t receive the care that they need.”

Hashi said she hopes the Redlands event encourages other young people to organize similar efforts on their campuses and in their communities.