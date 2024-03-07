Rep. Aguilar Announces Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California CEO Jodi Hicks as 2024 State of the Union Guest

Today, Rep. Pete Aguilar announced that Jodi Hicks, the CEO and President of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California, will be his guest to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address on March 7. After a year of MAGA Republicans’ relentless attacks on reproductive freedom, Jodi Hicks’ attendance at the State of Union Address serves as a reminder of the importance and urgency of defending reproductive freedom.

“As we watch MAGA extremists ramp up their attacks on reproductive freedom on their way to a nationwide abortion ban, even putting the use of IVF in jeopardy, we are fortunate to have leaders like Jodi who work tirelessly to protect abortion services and ensure women traveling to California from other states are safe and welcomed,” said Rep. Pete Aguilar. “As we look forward to hearing President Biden highlight the fight for reproductive freedom in his State of the Union Address, it’s important to note that every single California Republican voted against a woman’s right to access contraception and every single California Republican voted against protecting women who cross state lines to seek abortion care. No one understands what’s at stake better than Jodi because she is on the frontlines in the fight for reproductive freedom and I look forward to working with her in the days and weeks ahead.”

“I am honored to attend the State of the Union, as a guest of Representative Aguilar, representing Planned Parenthood in California,” said Jodi Hicks, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California. “I hope that my presence, along with other Planned Parenthood providers and leaders attending, serves as a reminder of the weight of this moment and the critical need to safeguard reproductive rights. With the specter of a national abortion ban looming, the halls of Congress reverberate with uncertainty, and it is easy to be fearful. But in the face of this challenge, let us be guided by unwavering resolve and unwavering hope. Together, we have the power to shape a future where every person can live with dignity and autonomy. Supporters of reproductive freedom must seize this moment and continue to stand united in our commitment to defend reproductive rights and equitable health care access for all.”

Since joining Congress in 2015, Rep. Aguilar has been a co-sponsor of the Women’s Health Protection Act, which restores the right to abortion nationwide, and voted to pass this bill in the House in both 2021 and 2022. Last year, Rep. Aguilar joined the efforts to file a discharge petition to bring the Women’s Health Protection Act to a vote on the House Floor.

Rep. Aguilar also helped pass measures to enshrine access to contraceptives into federal law and protect a woman’s right to travel to another state to seek abortion care.

Rep. Aguilar serves as Chair of the House Democratic Caucus and as a member of the House Committee on Appropriations.