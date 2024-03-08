St. Bernardine Medical Center Achieves Designation as Thrombectomy Capable Stroke Center

Dignity Health St. Bernardine Medical Center is proud to announce its designation as a Thrombectomy Capable Stroke Center, underscoring the Hospital’s commitment to providing advanced and comprehensive stroke care to our community.

Thrombectomy is a life-saving procedure that involves the removal of blood clots from the brain, significantly improving outcomes for stroke patients. As a Thrombectomy Capable Stroke Center, St. Bernardine has met rigorous standards and criteria set forth by regulatory bodies, demonstrating its ability to deliver timely and specialized care to individuals experiencing acute stroke symptoms.

“We are incredibly proud to announce St. Bernardine Medical Center’s achievement of becoming a Thrombectomy Capable Stroke Center”, shares Doug Kleam, Hospital President. “This designation reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare and underscores our dedication to providing the highest level of care to our community. The ability to perform thrombectomy procedures positions us at the forefront of stroke care, empowering us to make a meaningful impact on the lives of our patients.”

To be eligible for the certification, the hospital was required to meet strict guidelines that include performing EVT on a minimum of 15 patients in the past year, or 30 patients in the past two years, and the capability to perform EVT around the clock, seven days a week. The hospital’s primary neurointerventionalists—the physicians who routinely perform emergency mechanical thrombectomy—also must meet the highest standards of subspecialty training.

“Becoming a Thrombectomy Capable Stroke Center is a significant milestone for St. Bernardine Medical Center. This designation reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, life-saving care to stroke patients in our community”, states Dr. Piotr Bzdyra, Stroke Medical Director. “We are proud to be at the forefront of stroke care and will continue to prioritize excellence in patient outcomes.”

This designation is a testament to St. Bernardine’s dedication to advancing healthcare and improving the lives of those we serve. We look forward to continuing to meet the evolving needs of our community through innovation, compassion, and excellence in healthcare.