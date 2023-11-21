November 24, 2023

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Rep Pete Aguilar Celebrates New Law Streamlining Veterans’ Benefits Process

A politician speaking at a dais

Rep. Aguilar serves as Chair of the House Democratic Caucus and is a member of the House Committee on Appropriations.

Today, Rep. Pete Aguilar joined local veterans to announce the Wounded Warrior Access Actbeing signed into law by President Biden. 

The Wounded Warrior Access Act requires the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to allow veterans to receive a copy of their claim file (“C-File”) electronically to expedite the claims process, while also protecting veterans from the risks posed by working with unaccredited and unqualified claim consultants.

The bill passed both the House and Senate unanimously.

“I’m thrilled that the Wounded Warrior Access Act is now law,” said Rep. Pete Aguilar. “The courageous men and women who have served our country deserve the highest quality of care and benefits when they come home. This new law will help expedite their claims process so they can receive their benefits sooner and without jumping through unnecessary hoops.”

This legislation was endorsed by the Wounded Warrior Project, Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and Veteran Mental Health Leadership Coalition.

“DAV is proud to see H.R. 1226, the Wounded Warrior Access Act, signed into law. We thank Rep. Aguilar for his leadership in introducing this transformative legislation, which will create significant and meaningful claims reform while preserving and enhancing veterans’ due process rights and providing them with expeditious access to their own benefits claims and appeals files,” said Jim Marszalek, Service Director of DAV National.

“Streamlining the process for veterans to access the benefits they have earned is critical,” said Lieutenant General Martin R. Steele, USMC (Ret.), President of the Veteran Mental Health Leadership Coalition. “We applaud this bipartisan, common-sense solution to help those who have selflessly served our nation.”

