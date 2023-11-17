San Bernardino Valley College Presents “The Wiz” Nov. 16-19

San Bernardino Valley College Presents “The Wiz” Nov. 16-193 min read
“The Wiz”, a spin-off of L. Frank Baum’s classic “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” kicked off in San Bernardino Valley College’s (SBVC) Auditorium on November 16 to a sold-out show, and will continue its run through November 19, 2023.
The Wiz, written by William F. Brown, and music and lyrics by Charlie Smalls, follows Dorothy Gale through her journey into the Land of Oz. SBVC’s production is a testament to the collaborative power of a college play, bringing together SBVC’s Theatre Arts, Dance and Music departments, Student Accessibility Services and the Umoja-Tumaini program. Umoja-Tumaini has been a key collaborator from the beginning said the play’s director, Dr. Melinda Fogle.
“This is the largest and most elaborate SBVC theatrical production in recent memory, with a cast of 40 actors, 10 costume designers, 10 technical crew members and a large team of faculty and staff,” Fogle said. “The cast includes actors of all ages from local elementary school students, middle schoolers and college-age students to a couple of canines!”
The play first opened in 1974 in Baltimore, Maryland to critical and commercial success and launched a successful run on Broadway. In 1978, it was adapted into a film starring Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Nipsey Russell, Ted Ross and Richard Pryor and has become a beloved cult classic ever since.
Show information
What: SBVC’s production of “The Wiz”
When: Nov. 16-18 at 7 p.m., Nov. 19 at 2 p.m.
Where: The Auditorium, San Bernardino Valley College
Cost: General Admission: $15.00. Students, Staff, Seniors, Military: $12.00. Children 12 and under: $5.00. Cast & Crew: $8.00.
Accessibility information: American Sign Language interpreters will be providing services during the shows on Nov. 18 and 19.
Tickets can be purchased online or at the door and advanced purchase is recommended.
Cast List
Starring:
Dorothy – Miracle Massie
Scarecrow – Camryn Stevens
Tinman – Samuel Rodriguez
Lion – Jhu Maani Chess
The Wiz – Michael A. Daniels
Toto – King Massie
Aunt Em –Mesha Washington
Uncle Henry – Trent Harris
Tornado – Chloe Brantley, Destiny De La Cruz, Madison Guerena, Breeanna Lofton, Gabrielle Nathaniel, Elliana Nathaniel
Munchkins – Taylor Barbee, Genesis Cuevas, Elijah Daniels, Ezekiel Mitchell, Kayla Vladimirov
Addaperle – Cherish Jackson
Crows – Eric Fuggins, Mia Cardoza, Elliana Nathaniel, Gabrielle Nathaniel, Janae Pulido, Lilianna Winter
Yellow Brick Road – Kalie Apodaca, Luis Ceja, Isaiah Coen, Destiny De La Cruz, Madison Guerena
Strangers – Veronica Brooks, Elijah Daniels, Michael A. Daniels, Trent Harris, Karlos McGee
Kalidah Queen – Sariah Stewart
Kalidahs – Eric Fuggins, LaVar Godoy, Madison Guerena, Daniel Jimenez
Poppies – Chloe Brantley, Breeanna Lofton, Cathryn Stanskas, Cassandra Weber
Mice – Robert Acevedo, Mia Cardoza, Lilianna Winter
Royal Gatekeepers – Alexander Cabrera, Trent Harris
Emerald City Citizens – Alexander Cabrera, Veronica Brooks, Destiny De La Cruz, Trent Harris, Daniel Jimenez, Sariah Stewart
Winkies – Kalie Apodaca, Chloe Brantley, Mia Cardoza, Luis Ceja, Isaiah Coen, Destiny De La Cruz, Madison Guerena, Elliana Nathaniel, Gabrielle Nathaniel, Breeanna Lofton, Janae Pulido, Cathryn Stanskas, Cassandra Weber, Lilianna Winter
Lord High Underling – Eric Fuggins
Evillene – Tachiana Mitchell
Messenger – Noah Limon
Leader of Winged Monkeys – LaVar Godoy
Winged Monkeys – Robert Acevedo, Elijah Daniels, Taylor Barbee, Ezekiel Mitchell, Kayla Vladimirov
Glinda – Cayla Curiel
Quadlings – Alexander Cabrera, Eric Fuggins, LaVar Godoy, Noah Limon, Karlos McGee
Pit Singers – Ensemble
Ozians – Ensemble
