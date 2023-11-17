San Bernardino Valley College Presents “The Wiz” Nov. 16-19

“The Wiz”, a spin-off of L. Frank Baum’s classic “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” kicked off in San Bernardino Valley College’s (SBVC) Auditorium on November 16 to a sold-out show, and will continue its run through November 19, 2023.

The Wiz, written by William F. Brown, and music and lyrics by Charlie Smalls, follows Dorothy Gale through her journey into the Land of Oz. SBVC’s production is a testament to the collaborative power of a college play, bringing together SBVC’s Theatre Arts, Dance and Music departments, Student Accessibility Services and the Umoja-Tumaini program. Umoja-Tumaini has been a key collaborator from the beginning said the play’s director, Dr. Melinda Fogle.

“This is the largest and most elaborate SBVC theatrical production in recent memory, with a cast of 40 actors, 10 costume designers, 10 technical crew members and a large team of faculty and staff,” Fogle said. “The cast includes actors of all ages from local elementary school students, middle schoolers and college-age students to a couple of canines!”

The play first opened in 1974 in Baltimore, Maryland to critical and commercial success and launched a successful run on Broadway. In 1978, it was adapted into a film starring Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Nipsey Russell, Ted Ross and Richard Pryor and has become a beloved cult classic ever since.

Show information

What: SBVC’s production of “The Wiz”

When: Nov. 16-18 at 7 p.m., Nov. 19 at 2 p.m.

Where: The Auditorium, San Bernardino Valley College

Cost: General Admission: $15.00. Students, Staff, Seniors, Military: $12.00. Children 12 and under: $5.00. Cast & Crew: $8.00.

Accessibility information: American Sign Language interpreters will be providing services during the shows on Nov. 18 and 19.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door and advanced purchase is recommended.

Cast List

Starring:

Dorothy – Miracle Massie

Scarecrow – Camryn Stevens

Tinman – Samuel Rodriguez

Lion – Jhu Maani Chess

The Wiz – Michael A. Daniels

Toto – King Massie

Aunt Em –Mesha Washington

Uncle Henry – Trent Harris

Tornado – Chloe Brantley, Destiny De La Cruz, Madison Guerena, Breeanna Lofton, Gabrielle Nathaniel, Elliana Nathaniel

Munchkins – Taylor Barbee, Genesis Cuevas, Elijah Daniels, Ezekiel Mitchell, Kayla Vladimirov

Addaperle – Cherish Jackson

Crows – Eric Fuggins, Mia Cardoza, Elliana Nathaniel, Gabrielle Nathaniel, Janae Pulido, Lilianna Winter

Yellow Brick Road – Kalie Apodaca, Luis Ceja, Isaiah Coen, Destiny De La Cruz, Madison Guerena

Strangers – Veronica Brooks, Elijah Daniels, Michael A. Daniels, Trent Harris, Karlos McGee

Kalidah Queen – Sariah Stewart

Kalidahs – Eric Fuggins, LaVar Godoy, Madison Guerena, Daniel Jimenez

Poppies – Chloe Brantley, Breeanna Lofton, Cathryn Stanskas, Cassandra Weber

Mice – Robert Acevedo, Mia Cardoza, Lilianna Winter

Royal Gatekeepers – Alexander Cabrera, Trent Harris

Emerald City Citizens – Alexander Cabrera, Veronica Brooks, Destiny De La Cruz, Trent Harris, Daniel Jimenez, Sariah Stewart

Winkies – Kalie Apodaca, Chloe Brantley, Mia Cardoza, Luis Ceja, Isaiah Coen, Destiny De La Cruz, Madison Guerena, Elliana Nathaniel, Gabrielle Nathaniel, Breeanna Lofton, Janae Pulido, Cathryn Stanskas, Cassandra Weber, Lilianna Winter

Lord High Underling – Eric Fuggins

Evillene – Tachiana Mitchell

Messenger – Noah Limon

Leader of Winged Monkeys – LaVar Godoy

Winged Monkeys – Robert Acevedo, Elijah Daniels, Taylor Barbee, Ezekiel Mitchell, Kayla Vladimirov

Glinda – Cayla Curiel

Quadlings – Alexander Cabrera, Eric Fuggins, LaVar Godoy, Noah Limon, Karlos McGee

Pit Singers – Ensemble

Ozians – Ensemble