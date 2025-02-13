Rialto Appoints Tanya Williams as Its New City Manager

The City of Rialto is pleased to announce the appointment of Tanya Williams as its new City Manager, effective immediately. Williams, who has served in the City Manager’s office since 2022, brings more than a decade of local government service to the Rialto’s top staff position.

Her hiring was approved by the City Council Tuesday night on a 5-0 vote.

“Tanya Williams’ hiring represents a milestone for our community, as the first woman City Manager and someone who understands and embraces the opportunities in front of us,” said Mayor Joe Baca. “Tanya loves Rialto, believes in Rialto and wants to be in Rialto. We’re fortunate to have her lead our outstanding team of City professionals.”

Said Mayor Pro Tem Ed Scott, “Tanya Williams is extremely qualified to help lead our City into the future. Her hiring is a very important step in moving Rialto in the right direction. I congratulate her, and I know her employees and the community will love her.”

The City Council conducted a nationwide search for City Manager earlier this year where 29 qualified applications were received, including 7 highly qualified applicants. After interviewing these candidates and considering three finalists, Williams was selected for the position.

Williams was originally hired in 2022 as Assistant to the City Manager after having served in executive positions with the Cities of San Bernardino and Indian Wells. She also previously served as Deputy City Manager in Tualatin, Oregon for four years. Williams earned her Bachelor’s degree in Politics at the University of San Francisco and her Master’s degree in Public Administration from Portland State University. She is known for her ability to build strong teams, effective community partnerships and has a demonstrated ability to advance strategic priorities.

“I want to thank the Mayor and City Council for their confidence in me and look forward to working alongside them to advance the City of Rialto’s key priorities,” Williams said. “Ours is a city of innovation and progress, and I’m honored to lead our dedicated team in partnering with our community to maximize the opportunities ahead of us.”