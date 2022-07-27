Rialto resident Henry Figueroa reaches 100 gallons in blood donations

Rialto resident Henry Figueroa, 75, first donated blood 50 years ago at the El Toro Marine Corps base in Irvine, California.

On Friday, July 22, Figueroa reached his lifetime blood donation milestone, becoming a

100-Gallon Donor at LifeStream Blood Bank’s San Bernardino Donor Center, 420 E. Hospitality

Lane.

Figueroa shared he started giving blood after his wife, Lucille, had two Caesarean

sections. Henry and his wife have lived in Rialto for 47 years, where he worked for Southern

California Edison.

“My first gallon medallion was a keychain,” Figueroa shared. “I thought one gallon was

really something! Now here I am at 100. It sneaks up on you!”

Figueroa’s two daughters, Wendy and Amy, are also blood donors.

“Wendy usually comes with me when I go to the San Bernardino Donor Center,” said

Figueroa. “We have a great time. What stands out to me about LifeStream is the staff. The

nurses and people who take care of me there are so friendly. I honestly can’t say enough about

them. They always provide excellent customer service that has continued all these years. If it

weren’t for them, I wouldn’t keep going back. And that includes everyone, whether they work at the San Bernardino Donor Center or are administration making calls. Everyone is always

wonderful, polite and answers any questions I have.”